Anima Biotech to Present at the Society for Medicines Research’s Modulating RNA with Oligonucleotides or Small Molecules Event

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the Tech.Bio leader bringing AI to mRNA biology, today announced its participation in the Society for Medicines Research’s upcoming Modulating RNA with Oligonucleotides or Small Molecules event taking place at the GSK Medicines Research Centre in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom on June 21, 2024.



During the event’s second session focusing on small molecule approaches, Anima’s Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Iris Alroy, Ph.D., will give a presentation titled, “Expanding small-molecule target space to mRNA translation regulation,” at 4:10 p.m. GMT. The presentation will highlight the capabilities of Anima’s mRNA Lightning™ platform including visualizing the complete mRNA life cycle across various disease models using advanced imaging technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), and its applications in drug and target discovery, mRNA vaccine optimization, and RNA-based drug development.

The Modulating RNA with Oligonucleotides or Small Molecules event will bring together a diverse network of biotechnology professionals and researchers, with featured speakers covering successful approaches, future opportunities, and novel approaches being explored in industry and academia to exploit ways to downregulate, upregulate or change splicing in protein synthesis for therapeutic purposes. The discussions will also discuss safety and pharmacokinetic aspects of the modalities being explored.

Anima Biotech is a recognized leader in small molecule mRNA drugs. Backed by our strategic collaborations with Lilly, Takeda and Abbvie, our mRNA lightning™ platform is bringing AI to mRNA biology. With our proprietary visualization technologies, we have generated over 2 billion images of the mRNA life cycle in cells and train disease-specific image neural networks that visually recognize the mRNA regulatory pathways underlying disease mechanisms. With our tera-scale platform, we conduct millions of automated biology experiments, screening for active molecules that revert the images of diseased cells back to a healthy phenotype. Our MOAi technology uses mRNA biology knowledge graph, LLM, and the Lightning co-pilot to identify their mechanisms of actions and molecular targets. Anima's wholly owned disclosed pipeline of mRNA biology modulators is in Immunology (Lung fibrosis candidate advancing in preclinical stage), in Oncology (Solid tumors lead compounds entering preclinical stage and additional programs against Lymphoma and Neuroblastoma), in Neuroscience (Alzheimer's disease and Pain). In addition to our own pipeline, we established strategic collaborations with Pharma in the discovery of mRNA drugs, targets, and vaccines. Our science was further validated with seven patents, 16 peer-reviewed publications, and 17 scientific collaborations. For more information about Anima Biotech, please visit our website at https://www.animabiotech.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X at @AnimaBiotech.

