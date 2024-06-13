Uveitis Market Size in the 7MM was ~1400 Million in 2022, estimated DelveInsight

Uveitis Market

Uveitis Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Uveitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of uveitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the uveitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Uveitis Market Report

• June 2024:- Bio-Thera Solutions- A Multicenter, Prospective, Post-marketing Evaluation of QLETLI (Adalimumab Injection) Treatment Clinical Study on Efficacy and Safety of Non-infectious Uveitis (UV). This is a multicenter, prospective, post-marketing clinical study with a total of 60 uveitis (UV) subjects planned to be enrolled.

•  As per DelveInsight’s analysis, in the US, in 2023 there were approximately 34 thousand and 351 thousand cases of infectious uveitis and non-infectious uveitis respectively. These cases are expected to change during the forecast period (2024-2034).

• According to the estimates based on DelveInsight’s epidemiology model for uveitis, out of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis in EU4 and the UK in 2023, there were nearly 203 thousand cases of anterior uveitis; 84 thousand cases of posterior uveitis; 46 thousand cases of intermediate uveitis; and 81 thousand cases of pan uveitis, which are expected to change by 2034.

• As per DelveInsight analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis in the 7MM were found to be around 1 million cases in 2023, which are expected to increase during the study period (2020 ─2034).

• According to estimates based on DelveInsight’s analysis, the US accounted for highest i.e. nearly ≈38% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis in the 7MM in the year 2023. The cases are expected to increase further by 2034.

• The leading Uveitis Companies such as AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Eyepoint pharmaceuticals Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., and others.

• Promising Uveitis Therapies such as Brepocitinib 45 mg PO QD, Izokibep, QLETLI, Baricitinib, Adalimumab, and others.

Uveitis Overview

Uveitis is defined as a rare condition in which all or part of the uvea (middle layer of the eye wall) becomes inflamed. The uvea includes the choroid, the ciliary body, and the iris.  Uveitis encompasses a diverse group of inflammatory ocular diseases and may also affect the lens, retina, optic nerve, and vitreous humor (the gel-like fluid inside the eye). It may be caused by an injury, infection, a tumor in the eye, or an autoimmune or inflammatory condition. One or both eyes may be affected. The signs and symptoms include redness and pain in the eye, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, dark floating spots in the vision, and vision loss.

Uveitis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis by Anatomical

• Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Uveitis Market Insights

Uveitis is a serious intraocular inflammatory disorder of the uveal tract, often associated with visual impairment, blindness, and decreased quality of life. It often affects patients in their most active and economically productive years. It is the leading cause of preventable blindness worldwide and is a critically underserved disease in terms of treatment.

Uveitis Market Size

The uveitis market size shall grow during the forecast period (2024-2034). According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the Uveitis market is expected to increase due to increase in disease prevalence and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period.

Uveitis Therapies and Companies

• TRS01: Tarsier Pharma

• Licaminlimab (OCS-02): Oculis Pharma

• Vamikibart (RO720220/RG6179): Roche/Eleven Biotherapeutics

• OLUMIANT (baricitinib): Eli Lilly and Company

• EYS606: Eyevensys

• Izokibep: Acelyrin/Affibody Medical

• Brepocitinib: Priovant Therapeutics (Roivant Sciences and Pfizer)

Uveitis Market Outlook

Uveitis is a serious intraocular inflammatory disorder of the uveal tract, often associated with visual impairment, blindness, and decreased quality of life. It often affects patients in their most active and economically productive years. It is the leading cause of preventable blindness worldwide and is a critically underserved disease in terms of treatment. With the disease having a variable presentation, diagnosis and management are difficult. A prompt diagnosis, with the correct diagnostic approach and assessment of appropriate treatment, is extremely important to reduce inflammation and attain complete remission, thereby mitigating or avoiding ocular complications, permanent cumulative damage, and long-term vision loss. Treatment aims at obtaining quiescence of the disease, either by treating the infectious agent or treating the immune condition.

Scope of the Uveitis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Uveitis Companies- AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Eyepoint pharmaceuticals Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., and others.

• Uveitis Therapies- Brepocitinib 45 mg PO QD, Izokibep, QLETLI, Baricitinib, Adalimumab, and others.

• Uveitis Market Dynamics: Uveitis Market drivers and Uveitis Market Barriers

• Uveitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Uveitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Uveitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Uveitis Market Overview at a Glance

4. Methodology of Uveitis Epidemiology and Market

5. Executive Summary of Uveitis

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview of Uveitis

8. Patient Journey

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Marketed Drugs

11. Emerging Drugs

12. Uveitis: Market Analysis

13. Key Opinion Leaders’ Views

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

