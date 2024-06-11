Slovenia returns from Jordan proud of strong appreciation of central Arab partners

SLOVENIA, June 11 - This afternoon, Prime Minister Robert Golob addressed the participants at the international conference "Call to Action: The Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza", which took place in Jordan. He began by thanking his hosts and all the UN agencies for their help and support for the people of Gaza: "The recent events in Gaza are beyond the wildest imagination."

"How can each of us do more as an individual or as a community? How can we all do our part to alleviate the suffering of innocent people? How can we contribute to peace?," asked Prime Minister Golob in an emotional address to the international community. He added that while Slovenia is not the biggest or the richest country in the world, this is no excuse not to act and not to act decisively. Slovenia has acted decisively and today committed EUR 2.5 million for humanitarian programmes to help the Palestinian people.

"Slovenia is a member of the European Union and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. Our voice has been heard, our voice on behalf of the Palestinian people," said the Prime Minister, calling on other countries to show solidarity with the Palestinian people. "Not all calls have yet been heeded by the international community, but this will not stop us from making even stronger calls in the future," concluded Prime Minister Golob.

The Prime Minister also met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and wished him determination and perseverance in implementing the Middle East Peace Plan. Before leaving, the Prime Minister met with King Abdullah II of Jordan and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt.

Prime Minister Golob thanked King Abdullah II for the support and efforts of the Kingdom of Jordan in maintaining stability and security in the region. A new humanitarian initiative is also being agreed, with Slovenia taking on the role of coordinator and initiator. More will be announced in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Golob and Egyptian President al-Sisi discussed the situation in the Middle East. The Prime Minister thanked President al-Sisi for the efforts of Egyptian diplomacy in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas, and President al-Sisi expressed his deep appreciation to Prime Minister Golob for his determination and courage in recognising Palestine. They also discussed the revival of the project for the rehabilitation of children from Gaza.