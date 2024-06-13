Patricia Burlaud of P. Burlaud Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s increasingly complex and global market, it is so important for leaders to be able to communicate with understanding, cultural sensitivity, and directness. Coming from a place of empathy and authenticity helps leaders to be more respected and able to empower all others. That is why the work of an executive coach like Patricia Burlaud, Ph.D. is so impactful.

Doctor Burlaud was raised in Paris, France, and began her excellent work history there. It included time as a nuclear physicist, a professor, and a Global Dean. She also worked in Russia, Dubai, Africa, and other worldwide locations. Her rich experience and global perspective help ambitious and high-achieving professionals to develop their communication skills, self-awareness, and strategic plans in a distinct light. Today, she is a respected speaker and executive coach, a member of the Forbes Coaches Council, and the owner of P. Burlaud Consulting.

“Human needs are the same in every geographical location, but the filters of each culture make certain approaches problematic. Once I open the world to one of my clients, they realize leadership is different than what they might have learned from any book, job situation, or program.”

Doctor Burlaud established her consultancy at the beginning of the Covid Era, but in truth, the seed was planted nearly 40 years ago. That was when she began to examine human nature and preconceptions in greater detail, and first collaborated with educators and executives from diverse backgrounds.

In her latest radio show, which is part of a long-running Women Empowerment Series, she will center some of her messages for women in the workplace. She stresses that when women focus on being businesswomen or company leaders, they must act in a certain way. As they develop awareness, they realize human skills and leadership might not align with who they are-- with the inner self or leadership style, which is not as dry or mechanical as we once thought. Decision making requires more than a toolbox, you have to integrate the personalities of the leaders and the team into it all. Doctor Burlaud shares such advice for women leaders as a board member of 100 Women Strong, an executive coalition and giving circle in her home state of Florida.

By reaching this new audience, Ms. Burlaud hopes to meet more clients who are at the senior management through executive VP level, and owners of individual companies with 100 or more employees. She can help them enroll now for her 2025 Master Class and learn some principles from her forthcoming book -- which equates leadership skills with those used in the game of golf. The Golf Game of Leadership is about how we align our thinking and find our way through the toughest challenges, both on the course and in business doings. Be sure to hear this powerhouse.

