Market-leading Online Electrical Wholesaler westbasedirect.com, launches a B2B Trade-Only division; B2Belectrical.com

SOUTH RUISLIP, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK’s No1 Online Electrical Wholesaler westbasedirect.com launches a B2B Trade-Only division; B2Belectrical.com

The UK electrical industry will see a significant transformation with the introduction of a new B2B trade portal for electrical materials supply. This cutting-edge platform, named B2Belectrical.com, is designed to simplify the sourcing and purchasing process for businesses, enhancing speed, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

B2Belectrical.com is a one-stop-shop for businesses in need of electrical materials. Offering a vast range of over 20,000 products from reputable manufacturers, making it easier for businesses to find what they need without having to search through multiple sources. The portal also provides real-time inventory updates, ensuring that businesses have access to the latest stock availability and pricing information.

One of the key features of B2Belectrical.com is its user-friendly interface, designed to simplify the procurement process for businesses; it works just like a normal website. The portal allows businesses direct-to-trade prices, see Live Stock availability available for same-day dispatch, place orders, and arrange shipments, all in one place. This eliminates the need to spend hours on the phone or sending emails to multiple suppliers, saving valuable time and resources.

B2Belectrical.com aims to bring a new level of convenience and transparency to the electrical materials industry, "Our goal is to make the procurement process seamless for businesses, allowing them to focus on their core operations. With our platform, we hope to create a more connected and efficient supply chain for the electrical industry." B2Belectrical.com 22/06/2024

B2Belectrical.com is now live and available for businesses to register and start using. With its user-friendly interface, wide range of products, and real-time inventory updates, the portal is set to revolutionize the way businesses source and purchase electrical materials.

westbasedirect.com, the online division of West Base Electronics Ltd; has fast become a market-leader in the realm of “Wholesale Electrical Supplies Online” in the UK.

Offering a vast range of over 20,000 products available to order online directly by consumers, westbasedirect.com has served over 100,000 online customers since its launch in 2021.

With a growing interest from Trade customers for ongoing supply and a fixed, customer specific pricing model, comes the launch of B2Belectrical.com.

A Trade Account at B2Belectrical unlocks access to exclusive Trade-Only benefits, tailored to individual customer requirements, including; Access to Live Stock quantity, Customer-Specific Pricing, Next Day delivery with No Minimum Value, a Dedicated Account Manager, Priority Service and Stock Allocation, as well as optional credit terms up to 45 days interest free (subject to application).

Apply for a Trade Account today at B2Belectrical.com!