Liver Cirrhosis Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Liver Cirrhosis Market Report

Liver Cirrhosis companies are Grifols Therapeutics LLC, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Novo Nordisk, Cellaion, Promethera Therapeutics, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Liver Cirrhosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Liver Cirrhosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Liver Cirrhosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Recent breakthroughs in the Liver Cirrhosis Market:

Iqirvo® (elafibranor)

(In 2024) Approval: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval for Iqirvo® as a first-in-class PPAR treatment for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Iqirvo® is approved for use in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) in adults who have an inadequate response to UDCA or as monotherapy in patients unable to tolerate UDCA. It is not recommended for people with decompensated cirrhosis. Iqirvo® is the first new medicine for PBC in nearly a decade and addresses an unmet need for managing this rare liver disease.

Rezdiffra:

(In 2024), Approval: The FDA approved Rezdiffra, the first drug for a common, serious liver disease characterized by scar tissue formation. Rezdiffra is indicated for treating liver conditions associated with scar tissue development.

To Know in detail about the Liver Cirrhosis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Liver Cirrhosis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Liver Cirrhosis Market Report:

The Liver Cirrhosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

In 2022, the overall market for Liver Cirrhosis in the 7MM was valued at approximately $3 billion, with projections indicating a rise by 2032 at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Liver cirrhosis, a persistent and advancing liver ailment marked by the substitution of healthy liver tissue with fibrous tissue, is estimated to impact close to 3.5 million individuals in the 7MM in 2022.

In the United States, liver cirrhosis is a substantial health concern, and its incidence has been on the rise over recent decades. Estimates from DelveInsight suggest that among the 7MM, the US has the highest number of liver cirrhosis cases, followed by Japan, Germany, and Italy in 2022.

The market size for liver cirrhosis is influenced by several factors, including available pharmaceuticals and treatment options, the prevalence of the condition, advancements in therapy, healthcare infrastructure, and reimbursement policies. According to DelveInsight's research, based on historical data, the US has consistently held the largest market share among the 7MM, while Spain has had the smallest. In 2022, the market size for liver cirrhosis was estimated to be around $2 billion in the US and nearly $75 million in Spain.

The current treatment market for liver cirrhosis encompasses a range of options such as vitamin E, anti-fibrotic agents, antivirals, immunosuppressants, beta-blockers, and other off-label medications.

The total market for liver cirrhosis is expected to surge during the forecast period due to the anticipated introduction of new therapies like Efruxifermin (EFX), Belapectin, and others.

The introduction of new treatments, including Resmetirom by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Efruxifermin by Akero Therapeutics, Inc., is anticipated to have a positive effect on the market.

In 2022, the US held the largest market share among the 7MM, accounting for 70% of the total market, with Japan following behind.

During the same year, the EU4 and the UK together represented nearly 18% of the total market within the 7MM.

Among the emerging therapies projected for the future, Efruxifermin (EFX) is expected to secure the highest market share in the 7MM by 2032.

Prolonged and heavy alcohol consumption can inflict considerable harm on the liver, resulting in inflammation, fibrosis, and ultimately cirrhosis. Analysis has revealed that Alcoholic Liver Disease (ALD) is the leading cause of liver cirrhosis in the 7MM.

Key Liver Cirrhosis Companies: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Grifols Therapeutics LLC, CymaBay Therapeutics, Akero Therapeutics, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Novo Nordisk A/S, Cellaion, Promethera Therapeutics, and others

Key Liver Cirrhosis Therapies: Resmetirom (MGL-3196), IDN-6556, Efruxifermin (AKR-001), NRL972, and others

The Liver Cirrhosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Liver Cirrhosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Liver Cirrhosis market dynamics.

Liver Cirrhosis Overview

Cirrhosis is a condition marked by the histological formation of regenerative nodules encircled by fibrous bands as a response to chronic liver injury, leading to portal hypertension and end-stage liver disease. In this advanced stage, healthy liver tissue is replaced by scar tissue, resulting in permanent damage that impairs liver function. Symptoms of cirrhosis, including fatigue and severe itching, often do not manifest until significant liver damage has occurred. Common causes of cirrhosis include alcoholic liver disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, chronic hepatitis C, and chronic hepatitis.

Liver Cirrhosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

In 2022, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Liver Cirrhosis in the 7MM amounted to approximately 3.5 million, with expectations of a rise over the forecast period.

The US demonstrated the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of liver cirrhosis, with nearly 2 million cases in 2022 among the 7MM. According to DelveInsight's estimates, the US alone represents nearly 61% of all diagnosed prevalent cases of liver cirrhosis in the 7MM, followed by Japan, which contributes 15% of the total cases.

The distribution of diagnosed prevalent cases of liver cirrhosis by etiology reveals that NASH, HCV, HBV, ALD, and PBC account for 28%, 27%, 11%, 33%, and 2% of cases, respectively.

The EU4 and the UK together reported around 0.8 million diagnosed prevalent cases of liver cirrhosis in 2022, with Germany having the highest number of cases among these regions.

Liver Cirrhosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Liver Cirrhosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Liver Cirrhosis

Prevalent Cases of Liver Cirrhosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Liver Cirrhosis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Liver Cirrhosis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Liver Cirrhosis epidemiology trends @ Liver Cirrhosis Epidemiology Forecast

Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Liver Cirrhosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Liver Cirrhosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Liver Cirrhosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Liver Cirrhosis Emerging Therapies and Key Companies

Resmetirom (MGL-3196): Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Efruxifermin (AKR-001): Akero Therapeutics, Inc.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Liver Cirrhosis market share @ Liver Cirrhosis Treatment Landscape

Liver Cirrhosis Market Outlook

Given the absence of approved treatments for advanced hepatic cirrhosis, there is an urgent need for therapies that can stabilize or reverse the fibrotic progression of the disease. The US FDA has granted approval for various drugs aimed at treating chronic hepatitis B (CHB), chronic hepatitis C (CHC), and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), yet none of these are specifically targeted at patients with cirrhosis. Nonetheless, there is a growing sense of optimism that novel medications that could influence the natural course of the disease are likely to become available within the next 3 to 5 years.

Scope of the Liver Cirrhosis Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Liver Cirrhosis Companies: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Grifols Therapeutics LLC, CymaBay Therapeutics, Akero Therapeutics, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Novo Nordisk A/S, Cellaion, Promethera Therapeutics, and others

Key Liver Cirrhosis Therapies: Resmetirom (MGL-3196), IDN-6556, Efruxifermin (AKR-001), NRL972, and others

Liver Cirrhosis Therapeutic Assessment: Liver Cirrhosis current marketed and Liver Cirrhosis emerging therapies

Liver Cirrhosis Market Dynamics: Liver Cirrhosis market drivers and Liver Cirrhosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Liver Cirrhosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Liver Cirrhosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Liver Cirrhosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Liver Cirrhosis

3. SWOT analysis of Liver Cirrhosis

4. Liver Cirrhosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Liver Cirrhosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Liver Cirrhosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Liver Cirrhosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Liver Cirrhosis

9. Liver Cirrhosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Liver Cirrhosis Unmet Needs

11. Liver Cirrhosis Emerging Therapies

12. Liver Cirrhosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Liver Cirrhosis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Liver Cirrhosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Liver Cirrhosis Market Drivers

16. Liver Cirrhosis Market Barriers

17. Liver Cirrhosis Appendix

18. Liver Cirrhosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Liver Cirrhosis Pipeline

"Liver Cirrhosis Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Liver Cirrhosis market. A detailed picture of the Liver Cirrhosis pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Liver Cirrhosis treatment guidelines.

Liver Cirrhosis Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Liver Cirrhosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Liver Cirrhosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Kritika Rehani

Email: info@delveinsight.com

Contact No.: +14699457679

City: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432, Las Vegas

State: Nevada (89107)

Country: United States

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting