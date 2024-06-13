Patriot Glass Solutions LLC, a Subsidiary of C-Bond Systems, Inc., Launches its Florida School Safety Efforts with Integration Partner Curtis Stout, Inc. at Florida Association of School Safety Specialists’ Conference Where It Presented its…

Patriot Glass Solutions Hosted a Successful Live-Fire Demonstration of the C-Bond BRS Bullet-Resistant Film System Where It Stopped Five Rounds Fired from a 9mm Handgun at a Distance of 15 Feet and Five Rounds Fired from an AR-15 Rifle at a Distance of 50 Feet

SAN ANTONIO, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary launched its Florida school safety efforts with integration partner Curtis Stout, Inc. at the Florida Association of School Safety Specialists’ (FS3) conference in Orlando where it presented its best-of-breed bullet-resistant technology to all 67 Florida school safety specialists, including superintendents and security officers, including a successful live-fire demonstration.



The live-fire demonstration, held at the Orlando Gun Club on June 11, 2024, showed the C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant film system) in action as it stopped five rounds fired from a 9mm handgun at a distance of 15 feet, and five rounds fired an AR-15 rifle at a distance of 50 feet. Florida school safety personnel as well as school safety organizations attended the demo.

Patriot Glass Solutions’ C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness. C-Bond BRS is certified by third-party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, Level III, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards. C-Bond BRS is more affordable than bullet-resistant polycarbonate materials and is easy to install.

To meet the NIJ Level I, IIA, II, and UL 752 standards, C-Bond BRS includes three layers of 15-mil film on ½ inch glass, with C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening solution applied directly to the glass prior to the application of the film and in between each layer of film. To meet the NIJ Level III standard, C-Bond BRS includes 9 layers of 15-mil film on ¾ inch laminated glass with C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening solution applied directly to the glass prior to the application of the film and in between each layer of film. C-Bond BRS also features a one-way shooting capability, where security personnel on the inside of a facility can shoot out at an armed perpetrator on the outside of the facility.

“This was an exciting week for us at the FS3 conference, as we launched our Florida marketing efforts with our integration partner Curtis Stout, Inc.,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond Systems. “Unlike other security window film companies in the market, C-Bond BRS actually stops bullets. Every time we host a live-fire demo of our products, onlookers are astounded that the bullets do not penetrate the glass treated with our system. Throughout the remainder of 2024 and into 2025 and beyond, we intend to ramp up our marketing efforts in Florida in conjunction with our partner Curtis Stout, which has a strong sales force already selling safety and security products to schools and other entities," concluded Silverman.

About Curtis Stout, Inc.

The history of Curtis Stout Inc., based in Little Rock, AR, began with its founder, Curtis H. Stout. In 1947, he began a commercial/industrial and utility business that serviced the Arkansas market. Quickly, it grew to include all the mid-south territory and the basic company principles are still present today: to provide its customers with quality products and service. Curtis Stout is celebrating 77 years of leadership in the electrical industry as a manufacturers’ representative and value-added provider of electrical and electronic solutions. Curtis Stout is one of the largest electrical equipment manufacturers’ representatives in the country. Curtis Stout’s client representatives analyze the needs and expectations of its customers and then develop and recommend appropriate solutions based upon those needs. The company’s headquarters are located in Little Rock, Arkansas with twelve offices across seven states.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Universal City, TX-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com , www.patriotglasssolutions.com , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass .

