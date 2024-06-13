The Harbourfront Group Announces Acquisition of Investment Management Firm Cornerstone Investment Counsel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Harbourfront Group (“Harbourfront”) and Harbourfront Wealth Management, a national leading independent wealth advisory and investment management firm, today announced the acquisition of Cornerstone Investment Counsel Ltd., operating as Cornerstone Fiduciary Wealth Management (“Cornerstone”).



Founded in 2003, Cornerstone is a Canadian investment counsel portfolio management company. In addition to providing wealth advisory services, Cornerstone is distinguished by its skilled portfolio managers, tax and estate planning specialists, and business succession planning expertise. Harbourfront’s acquisition of Cornerstone adds a material amount of assets under administration and revenue to the greater Harbourfront platform.

“We’re thrilled to announce the acquisition of Alberta-based Cornerstone, marking a significant milestone for Harbourfront’s continued growth,” said Danny Popescu, Chief Executive Officer of the Harbourfront Group. “It’s clear that Cornerstone’s executive team and advisor network are both culturally and philosophically aligned with our own. Cornerstone’s portfolio managers will use Harbourfront TechHub, a leading technology platform, and their client base will be able to participate in the Harbourfront Group’s private securities access vehicles.”

“For over 20 years, Cornerstone has focused on delivering institutional-quality money management practices to individual investors,” said Gary Cooper, founding partner of Cornerstone. “We expect our clients will see significant benefits from joining Harbourfront. The firm’s commitment to true independence and delivering an exceptional client experience is aligned with our company culture and we’re excited about the future.”

