Upwave teams up with AWS to enable Customers and Partners with AWS Clean Rooms

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwave , a leading analytics platform for brand advertising, today announced that the company is expanding its decade-long relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable its customers and partners with AWS Clean Rooms, a privacy-enhanced data collaboration service that helps companies easily and securely collaborate on their collective datasets—all without sharing or copying one another's underlying data.



Advertising and publishing partners increasingly recognize the value of measurement, and at the same time they prioritize protecting consumer privacy. Upwave customers know outcomes measurement requires analyzing collective exposure data among multiple companies and are looking for privacy-enhanced, technically-straightforward, and high-fidelity solutions to do so. Recent advertising use cases have seen a growing desire for an emerging option–data clean rooms.

AWS Clean Rooms enables a secure and controlled environment that helps Upwave and its customers safely collaborate to bring exposure data and outcome data together among companies for joint analysis, without them having to share their first-party raw data among each other. Additional benefits include workflow efficiencies and workload reduction.

As excitement and demand for this capability grows, Upwave’s long-standing relationship with AWS, the world’s most comprehensive, broadly adopted, and secure cloud that is used by many of Upwave’s customers, makes this expansion to utilize AWS Clean Rooms beneficial to both Upwave and our end users.

Chris Kelly, CEO of Upwave, said “Upwave is privileged to work with the world’s leading advertisers and publishers who demand cutting edge campaign measurement. We’re always looking for data collaboration and integration options, and we’re excited to extend our long-standing relationship with AWS to include this powerful product in AWS Clean Rooms.”

AWS Clean Rooms is a fully managed analytics service that helps customers collaborate with their partners without sharing or copying one another’s raw data. This service helps advertising and marketing partners to improve campaign planning, activation, and measurement, and offer better, more relevant consumer experiences.

“Measurement remains an essential use case to help advertisers and publishers understand the performance of their campaigns,” said Eric Saccullo, Senior Business Development Manager, Data Collaboration Applications at AWS. “AWS Clean Rooms will enable Upwave’s customers and partners to collaborate on their measurement use cases in a privacy-enhanced way, that will unlock valuable insights.”

“Clean rooms have enabled the Research & Insights team at IAS to demonstrate the relationship between media quality and brand lift across advertiser campaigns in a secure environment that protects customer data,” said Jeremy Kanterman, VP of Research & Insights from Integral Ad Science. “We look forward to furthering our relationship with Upwave and AWS as we continue to provide actionable data to our global brand and advertiser clients.”

To learn more, visit www.upwave.com/cleanrooms/

About Upwave

Upwave is the Analytics Platform for Brand Advertising. The only company entirely focused on measuring and optimizing brand lift driven by advertising, the world’s leading advertisers, agencies, and media partners trust Upwave’s robust, AI-driven, SaaS platform. Upwave provides real-time, top-of-funnel measurement for CTV, Digital, Retail Media, Social, Streaming Audio, Linear, and Addressable. The company is based in San Francisco and New York and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Learn more at www.upwave.com .