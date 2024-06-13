Submit Release
illumin Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin (TSX:ILLM, OTCQB:ILLMF) (“illumin” or “Corporation”), a Journey Advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held yesterday, all director nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation, as follows:

Nominee Votes “For” % Votes For Votes “Against” % Votes Against
Sheldon Pollack 15,367,721 98.967% 160,473 1.033%
Tal Hayek 15,354,952 98.884% 173,242 1.116%
Roger Dent 10,443,133 67.253% 5,085,061 32.747%
Paul Khawaja 13,860,654 89.261% 1,667,540 10.739%
David Andrews 15,313,632 98.618% 214,562 1.382%
Michele Tobin 13,878,920 89.379% 1,649,274 10.621%
Yishay Waxman 13,847,833 89.179% 1,680,361 10.821%


In addition, the other item of business at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of auditors of the Corporation was also approved, as follows:

Appointment of Auditor
Votes “For” % Votes For Votes “Against” % of Votes Against
19,088,986 98.835% 225,099 1.165%


About illumin:

illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The Corporation’s mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Hosein
Investor Relations
illumin
416-218-9888
investors@illumin.com		 David Hanover
Investor Relations – U.S.
KCSA Strategic Communications
212-896-1220
dhanover@kcsa.com

