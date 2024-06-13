Aeroflow Health Celebrates New Growth Milestones & Reshares its Commitment to Employee Well-Being

On the Heels of its Sky High Growth Award from the Asheville Chamber of Commerce, Aeroflow Reflects on its Growth, Company Values and Emphasis on Employee Benefits

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today celebrates its new milestone in employee growth, employee engagement and local recognition. Aeroflow now employs more than 830 team members, rapidly expanding its workforce with hundreds of new roles that have contributed to the local economy of Asheville, North Carolina. Aeroflow’s continued growth in the local community has earned the company the 2024 Sky High Growth Award from the Asheville Chamber of Commerce, recognizing companies that create jobs and foster growth, lead with innovation and are actively involved in the community.



Aeroflow Health’s growing team supports patients nationwide across a variety of needs, including continence care, motherhood support, sleep support, and diabetes management. Through its innovative platform, Aeroflow is able to connect patients with covered equipment and services, while providing a seamless experience to boost engagement, satisfaction and value. The emphasis on customer experience and technology has positioned Aeroflow Health as a leading healthcare organization.

To support its growing team and to create an exceptional workplace, Aeroflow Health continues to provide employee well-being programs and benefits to foster a productive and collaborative workforce. In addition to the medical, vision and dental coverage, retirement planning and paid time off, Aeroflow continues to identify ways to modernize and expand their employee benefits. The most recent additions have included access to mental health services with platforms such as Headspace, to provide employees with mindfulness tools, mental health coaching and therapy. The introduction of fertility benefits has also provided Aeroflow team members with access to fertility treatments and care as they plan for what’s ahead. Employees have access to BenefitBump, a partner who works with Aeroflow’s expecting and new birth parents, and non-birth parents (including foster and adoption) to connect and educate them on their parental and family benefits.

“Aeroflow Health has created a workplace culture that is wholly dedicated to supporting its patients, regardless of anyone’s role or title. The company’s core values around clarity, empathy, integrity, and partnerships allow us to deliver world class care and products to our patients. Those values extend to Aeroflow's own team and how it operates to deliver care and growth opportunities,” said Marshall Staton, Director of Human Resources at Aeroflow Health. “We are excited and motivated to continue this trajectory of growth for Aeroflow Health, and we look forward to continued efforts to expand our team and make a positive impact on our local communities.”

In addition to supporting its team, Aeroflow Health is consistently identifying ways to support nonprofit organizations both regionally and nationally that align with its focus on patient care. Recently, Aeroflow Health partnered with the March of Dimes’ Annual Gourmet Gala which raises funds for the support of new moms and babies. The event raised a record-breaking $1.47 million for further advocacy, research, and education for families nationwide. Aeroflow Health’s support of organizations focused on health and wellbeing will continue to be a priority in the future.

About Aeroflow Health:

Founded in 2001, Aeroflow Health is a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services. With a steadfast commitment to empowering patients and improving their understanding of benefits, Aeroflow Health provides a curated experience for every individual and group. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, Aeroflow Health is dedicated to enhancing health outcomes and closing care gaps, ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve. Aeroflow’s commitment to accessible healthcare has resulted in partnerships with over 1000 different insurance plans, solidifying its reputation as a trusted healthcare companion, and making quality healthcare more accessible to all. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .