CAST Imaging now available on Google Cloud Marketplace

NEW YORK and PARIS, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the leader in software intelligence, has made available its flagship CAST Imaging product on the Google Cloud Marketplace.



This enables Google Cloud clients to easily obtain and access CAST Imaging’s powerful software intelligence capabilities, which simplify the process of understanding and managing complex software architectures, empowering technologists to see in minutes what would otherwise take months to find.

CAST Imaging automatically reverse-engineers database structures, code components, and interdependencies, providing a detailed visual map of the entire software system. This visualization enables architects and developers to navigate and analyze tens of thousands of code elements and their relationships, for more efficient software maintenance, safer application modernization, and accelerated optimization.

“Expanding CAST Imaging’s reach to the Google Cloud Marketplace demonstrates our commitment to making software intelligence more accessible to a broader range of organizations,” said Luc Perard, Vice President at CAST Imaging. “Google Cloud users can now leverage CAST Imaging to gain critical insights into their software architectures, whenever they need to know, improve, or transform their critical custom-built applications.”





Visualization of a Claims Management application comprised of 46,000 objects in CAST Imaging

This announcement follows CAST’s recognition as a leader in G2’s newly established software intelligence category, underscoring the growing demand for software intelligence technologies that provide deep insights into home-grown applications. All CAST software intelligence products are now available on every major cloud marketplace - AWS, Azure, Google Cloud.

For more information, visit the Google Cloud Marketplace.

About CAST

CAST has pioneered and now leads the emerging market category of software intelligence – insights into the inner workings and structural condition of custom-built applications. Its technology understands how multi-technology software systems work, automatically derives this intelligence, and puts it at the fingertips of all who need it. Visit castsoftware.com .

