Brightspeed Awarded $5.6M in Grant Funding, Expands High-Speed Internet Access in Nine Indiana Counties

Company Already Investing $2B to Bridge Digital Divide with State-of-the-Art Network

Charlotte, N.C., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightspeed, the nation’s fourth largest fiber broadband builder focused on empowering more homes with ultrafast, reliable internet, announced that it has been awarded $5,638,989 to expand its state-of-the-art fiber broadband network to even more Indiana residents and small businesses. Nearly 32,000 Indiana families and businesses currently have access to high-speed Brightspeed Fiber Internet services as part of Brightspeed’s multi-year investment to connect more than 120,000 locations across the state of Indiana. Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program awarded Brightspeed five grants that will fund the expansion of Brightspeed’s fiber network build to an additional 3,300 locations in Carroll, Clinton, Daviess, Martin, Jay, Wells, Marshall, St. Joseph, Starke and Pulaski counties.

“Our commitment to bridging the digital divide remains steadfast as we work to bring our fiber broadband network to communities in Indiana where residents previously had limited access to quality high-speed internet services,” said Michelle Brzycki, Brightspeed state and local government affairs manager in Indiana. “Now, thanks to this grant funding, we can further expand our planned network build to give Hoosiers a more reliable, faster option for internet connectivity.”

"Broadband expansion isn't just about connecting homes, it's about connecting Hoosiers to a brighter future,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s secretary of agriculture and rural development. “Reliable, high-speed internet unlocks opportunities for education, healthcare and jobs, improving the quality of life for all Indiana residents."

Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program is part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's $1 billion Next Level Connections infrastructure program, which accelerates the completion of major highway projects, expands access to rural broadband services, creates more nonstop flights and pursues the expansion of rail projects in northwest Indiana. After the initial $100 million dedicated to broadband expansion, the Indiana General Assembly allocated an additional $250 million appropriation to continue the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program.

Brightspeed is investing $2 billion in deploying next-generation fiber-optic technology to build a more reliable, super-fast broadband internet network that will reach more than three million homes and businesses across 20 states. In addition to the company’s multi-million-dollar investment in deploying its fiber broadband network in Indiana communities, Brightspeed continues to pursue additional state and federal funding to augment its current fiber network build plan to help close the state’s digital divide.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Our more than 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.

