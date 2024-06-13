Flash News: OKX Partners with P2P.org to Offer Comprehensive Staking for DOT, KSM, TIA & ADA

NASSAU, the Bahamas, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 13, 2024.

OKX Partners with P2P.org to Offer Comprehensive Staking for DOT, KSM, TIA & ADA

OKX today announced that it has partnered with P2P.org, a leading provider of institutional-grade staking infrastructure, to provide eligible OKX customers with enhanced staking options for Polkadot (DOT), Kusama (KSM), Celestia (TIA), and Cardano (ADA).

This collaboration utilizes P2P.org’s institutional-grade staking infrastructure to establish a new standard in Proof of Stake (PoS) crypto staking across various major cryptocurrencies.

This partnership is a key part of OKX’s dedication to offering exceptional crypto services. P2P.org is known for its reliability, efficiency and high-quality solutions. By integrating P2P.org’s robust infrastructure, OKX is making staking more accessible, secure, and user-friendly.

P2P.org is a leading platform for secure and non-custodial staking for crypto businesses and intermediaries. With over 90,000 delegators and $7.5+ billion in total locked value, P2P.org democratizes staking access while championing "Staking-as-a-Business." By making staking more effortless, P2P.org fosters broader participation in securing blockchain networks, which is vital for the sustainability of the crypto ecosystem.

