NeuroStar Showcases Cutting-Edge Research at Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting

Early prediction of nonresponse abstract selected for oral presentation as a prestigious Top 4 Abstract at CTMSS 2024

MALVERN, Pa., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced today their participation at the 12th Annual Meeting of the Clinical TMS Society (CTMSS) in London, England from June 13th-15th. Six posters and one oral presentation will feature data generated utilizing the NeuroStar TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) System. In addition, NeuroStar will exhibit at booth #303.



“We are thrilled to present this meaningful evidence at the Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting and engage with TMS providers and researchers about recent advancements in our field,” said Cory Anderson, Senior Vice President of Research & Development and Clinical Affairs. “Our extensive data and strong clinical presence establish NeuroStar as the leading TMS device, treating the highest number of patients and supporting providers in delivering exceptional patient care in clinical settings.”

The following data will be presented:

When to Hold and When to Fold: Early Prediction of Nonresponse to Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in Major Depressive Disorder

Presenter: Dr. Harold Sackeim, Professor in Psychiatry and Radiology at Columbia University

Overview: In the poster and oral presentation, Dr. Sackeim will explain how early improvement reliably predicts potential responders to treatment; however, the absence of such improvement does not reliably forecast non-response.

Presentation Date: June 14th at 2:45 PM BST



The Impact of Treatment Gaps on Effectiveness of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in MDD

Presenter: Dr. Linda Carpenter, Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University

Overview: Dr. Carpenter will present data regarding the impact of deviations to the established TMS treatment timing on treatment effectiveness.

Presentation Date: June 14th at 4:00 PM BST



Accelerated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation: Preliminary Efficacy Findings Using a Pragmatic Tool

Presented by: Sonder Behavioral Health & Wellness, Minnetonka, Minnesota

Overview: This study will showcase feasibility, safety, and efficacy results using NeuroStar with a pragmatic accelerated TMS protocol without the need for neuroimaging.

Presentation Date: June 14th at 4:00 PM BST



Effectiveness of TMS for Adolescents and Young Adult Real World Outcomes in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Presenter: Dr. Paul E. Croarkin, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Psychology, Division Chair, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science

Overview: Dr. Croarkin will discuss data that led to NeuroStar's latest FDA clearance to treat adolescents as a first-line, adjunct treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD).

Presentation Date: June 14th at 4:00 PM BST



Sensitivity of the PHQ-9 and QIDS-SR16 to the Therapeutic Effects of TMS in Major Depressive Disorder

Presenter: Dr. Kenneth Pages, Medical Director of TMS of South Tampa

Overview: Dr. Pages will contrast the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and the Quick Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology (QIDS-SR16) regarding each scale’s sensitivity to detection of symptom changes in patients with MDD.

Presentation Date: June 14th at 4:00 PM BST



Symptom Profiles Before and After TMS in Major Depressive Disorder

Presenter: Dr. Todd Hutton, Chief Medical Director at Southern California TMS Center

Overview: Dr. Hutton will identify the impact of TMS on individual symptom domains of MDD utilizing both the PHQ-9 and QIDS-SR16.

Presentation Date: June 14th at 4:00 PM BST



