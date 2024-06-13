Kaltura Wins Best Virtual and Hybrid Event Platform at the 2024 Event Technology Awards

Honoring the work done by event technology companies in the US and Canada, the award celebrates solutions that amplify digital experiences in the age of AI

New York, NY, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced that Kaltura Events has won Best Virtual and Hybrid Event Platform at the 2024 Event Technology Awards - US and Canada .

Kaltura’s event and webinar platform stood out from the competition with its broad range of AI and personalization tools that help event organizers create the ideal virtual event and optimize their ROI.

“With the increased reliance on virtual and hybrid events, as well as increasingly robust webinar programs, maximizing their impact has never been more important. We are constantly exploring new technology and AI tools to increase efficiency and engagement at every stage of an event to the benefit of both organizers and attendees,” said Lisa Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer at Kaltura. “We are very excited to have won the Event Tech Awards for best virtual and hybrid events. We look forward to continue working with our customers to maximize the benefits of AI-infused webinars, virtual and hybrid events, and content management and repurposing, for both internal-facing events and external-facing marketing programs."

Kaltura Events enables organizers to create, manage, and track an entire virtual events and webinar portfolio in one place. Designed to support any type and size of virtual event, Kaltura Events helps organizations create and manage extraordinary digital experiences. With a comprehensive engagement suite, event managers can utilize a wide range of tools to increase attendee engagement and drive meaningful interactions. Kaltura’s AI tools use real-time session data to suggest immediate actions to grow their attendance and enrich the audience’s experience and can even generate webinar titles, blurbs, and agendas with basic prompts.

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com

