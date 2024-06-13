Submit Release
Armlogi Reports Revenue Growth for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024

Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, June 13 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time

WALNUT, Calif., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today provided a business update, and reported financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2024:

  • Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $38.4 million, up 28% from $30.1 million in the same period in 2023.

    • Our Transportation Services segment reported revenue of $25.0 million, an increase of 18.2% from $21.2 million in the same period in 2023. The increase was driven by the rapid expansion of our business in 2023, as we expanded our warehouse operational capacities in California and New Jersey. This segment comprises reselling third-party carrier services to our customers.

    • Our Warehousing Services segment generated $13.4 million, a 50.5% increase from $8.9 million over the same period in 2023. This growth was driven by the growth in our transportation services. This segment comprises inventory management and storage offerings.

    • Our Other Services segment generated revenue of $0.04 million compared to $0.08 million in the same period in 2023. This segment is primarily comprised of customs brokerage services.

  • Our net income was $0.7 million and $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ending March 31, 2024:

  • Total revenue for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, were $121.7 million, up 39.9% from $87.0 million in the same period in 2023.

    • Our Transportation Services segment reported revenue of $84.7 million, an increase of 36.6% from $62.0 million in the same period in 2023. The increase was driven by the rapid expansion of our business in 2023, as we expanded our warehouse operational capacities in California and New Jersey.

    • Our Warehousing Services segment generated $36.6 million, a 49.2% increase from $24.5 million over the same period in 2023. This increase was driven by the significant growth in our transportation services.

    • Our Other Services segment generated revenue of $0.4 million, which was in line with those in the same period in 2023.

  • Our net income was $7.2 million and $9.0 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Operational Highlights

  • In May, we closed our initial public offering of 1,600,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share to the public for a total of $8,000,000 of gross proceeds to the Company before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Net proceeds from the offering will allow us to expand our warehouse network and develop warehousing and logistics services, international ocean freight services, and port trucking services.
  • In May, we signed a lease for a new 733,200-square-foot warehouse located near the Port of Savannah in Georgia. We expect that this new warehouse will significantly enhance our capacity to serve our clients more efficiently and quickly.
  • In June, we became an authorized warehouse provider for sellers on the Temu marketplace. Armlogi will offer Temu sellers streamlined access to its warehousing facilities and tailored logistics services to provide fast order fulfillment and improved inventory management through this collaboration. This collaboration with a major e-commerce platform is expected to expand our capabilities to serve more e-commerce sellers.
  • In June, we announced a strategic partnership with Massimo Group to provide streamlined warehousing and logistics services for the assembly and distribution of vehicles, aiming to meet the rising market demand across key U.S. regions.

Management Commentary

Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, “At Armlogi, we offer a one-stop shop for warehousing and logistics services supported by advanced technology and specialized equipment which help us ensure that every package delivered exceeds the expectations of our customers and partners worldwide.”

“We are pleased with our revenue growth trajectory compared to a year ago, highlighted by our expanded warehouse operational capacities and the growth in our transportation services. Our quality warehousing and logistics services, coupled with our reasonable service and delivery fees and advanced warehouse and order management technology, pave the way for our continued business growth in the $2 trillion global cross-border e-commerce industry.”

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our team, partners, and shareholders for their steadfast support as we continue to grow and strengthen our position in the logistics industry.”

Conference Call & Audio Webcast

Armlogi’s management team will hold an earnings conference call at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time) on Thursday, June 13, 2024, to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an overview of the Company’s operations. Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Zhou, Chief Financial Officer, will lead the conference call with other company executives available to answer questions.

To access the call by phone, please dial 1-800-579-2543 (international callers, please dial 1-785-424-1789) approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. Refer to conference ID: ARMLOGI. **NOTE: THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY

A live audio conference call webcast will be available online at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1675610&tp_key=7cdba4f6ed.

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With eleven warehouses covering over two million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

Contact Information:

Company Contact:
info@armlogi.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

*** tables follow ***

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 (UNAUDITED) AND JUNE 30, 2023
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
 
    March 31,
2024 		    June 30,
2023 		 
    US$     US$  
    Unaudited     Audited  
Assets            
Current Assets            
Cash     3,985,003       6,558,099  
Restricted cash     2,061,673        
Accounts receivable and other receivable, net     25,104,670       17,396,421  
Other current assets     2,019,166       1,642,346  
Deferred share issuance costs     1,942,943       1,304,712  
Prepaid expenses     1,222,050       796,904  
Loan receivable     4,135,179       2,449,956  
Total current assets     40,470,684       30,148,438  
Non-current assets                
Due from related parties           511,353  
Property and equipment, net     10,254,072       7,629,117  
Intangible assets, net     101,538       128,027  
Right-of-use assets – operating leases     119,515,548       49,659,047  
Right-of-use assets – finance leases     348,229       478,984  
Total assets     170,690,071       88,554,966  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Liabilities:                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     6,822,919       8,470,166  
Income taxes payable     4,562,098       2,654,695  
Due to related parties     350,209       351,909  
Accrued payroll liabilities     463,162       263,356  
Operating lease liabilities – current     23,890,833       12,111,309  
Finance lease liabilities – current     170,531       198,448  
Customer deposits     236,257       424,182  
Total current liabilities     36,496,009       24,474,065  
Non-current liabilities                
Operating lease liabilities – non-current     99,268,652       37,741,370  
Finance lease liabilities – non-current     193,238       290,795  
Deferred income tax liabilities     1,470,581       735,122  
Total liabilities     137,428,480       63,241,352  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
Stockholders’ equity                
Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 40,000,000 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively     400       400  
Additional paid-in capital     9,751,163       8,985,007  
Retained earnings     23,510,028       16,328,207  
Total stockholders’ equity     33,261,591       25,313,614  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity     170,690,071       88,554,966  


ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023 (UNAUDITED)
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
 
    Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2024 		    Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2023 		    Nine Months
Ended
March 31,
2024 		    Nine Months
Ended
March 31,
2023 		 
    US$     US$     US$     US$  
    Unaudited     Unaudited     Unaudited     Unaudited  
Revenue     38,439,935       30,133,445       121,689,863       86,961,574  
Costs of sales     35,115,736       23,855,350       105,461,383       67,959,387  
Gross profit     3,324,199       6,278,095       16,228,480       19,002,187  
                                 
Operating costs and expenses:                                
General and administrative     3,269,493       3,051,137       8,097,196       6,974,146  
Total operating costs and expenses     3,269,493       3,051,137       8,097,196       6,974,146  
                                 
Income from operations     54,706       3,226,958       8,131,284       12,028,041  
                                 
Other (income) expenses:                                
Other income     (914,419 )     (293,016 )     (1,902,813 )     (954,447 )
Finance costs     11,041       15,650       37,779       45,885  
Total other (income) expenses     (903,378 )     (277,366 )     (1,865,034 )     (908,562 )
                                 
Income before provision for income taxes     958,084       3,504,324       9,996,318       12,936,603  
                                 
Current income tax expense     200,612       1,335,189       2,079,038       3,495,908  
Deferred income tax expense     75,252       (9,972 )     735,459       480,002  
Total income tax expenses     275,864       1,325,217       2,814,497       3,975,910  
Net income     682,220       2,179,107       7,181,821       8,960,693  
Total comprehensive income     682,220       2,179,107       7,181,821       8,960,693  
                                 
Basic & diluted net earnings per share     0.02       0.05       0.18       0.22  
Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic and diluted     40,000,000       40,000,000       40,000,000       40,000,000  


ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023 (UNAUDITED)
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
 
    For The
Nine Months
Ended
March 31,
2024 		    For The
Nine Months
Ended
March 31,
2023 		 
    US$     US$  
    Unaudited     Unaudited  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:            
Net income     7,181,821       8,960,693  
Adjustments for items not affecting cash:                
Net loss from disposal of fixed assets     6,895        
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use financial assets     1,444,441       918,112  
Amortization     26,488       22,088  
Non-cash operating leases expense     3,450,304       266,280  
Current estimated credit loss     (22,827 )      
Accretion of finance lease liabilities     37,779       45,885  
Deferred income taxes     735,459       480,002  
Interest income     (87,923 )     (5,609 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities                
Accounts receivable and other receivables     (7,685,423 )     (2,553,582 )
Other current assets     (376,820 )     (1,092,348 )
Prepaid expenses     (425,146 )     (318,266 )
Accounts payable & accrued liabilities     (2,212,137 )     571,336  
Customer deposits     (187,925 )      
Income tax payable     1,907,403       2,852,182  
Accrued payroll liabilities     199,806       326,673  
Net cash provided from operating activities     3,992,195       10,473,446  
                 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                
Purchase of property and equipment     (3,080,643 )     (1,789,248 )
Purchase of intangible assets           (51,464 )
Loan receivable     (1,600,000 )     (2,425,000 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (4,680,643 )     (4,265,712 )
                 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                
Net proceeds received from (repaid to) related parties     1,000       (2,503,233 )
Proceeds (lend to) from related parties     511,353       (512,314 )
Repayments of finance lease liabilities     (163,253 )     (153,561 )
Deferred issuance costs for initial public offering     (638,231 )     (205,000 )
Capital contributions from stockholders     466,156       350,000  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     177,025       (3,024,108 )
                 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (511,423 )     3,183,626  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year     6,558,099       2,248,760  
Cash and restricted cash, end of nine months period     6,046,676       5,432,386  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION:                
Income taxes paid     (171,635 )     (643,726 )
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS:                
Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities     81,927,507       6,900,346  
IPO expenses paid by stockholders     300,000       350,000  

Primary Logo

