Supply Chain Technology Innovators Honored in 3rd Annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes Standout Global Supply Chain and Logistics Technology

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the global supply chain technology and logistics industry, today announced the results of the 3rd annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.



The $15.8B global supply chain and logistics sectors are experiencing massive changes, ushering in an era of opportunity for overhaul and transformation, with nearly 70 percent of supply chain and logistics companies turning to new technology to handle today’s complex and evolving supply chain market dynamics. Breakthrough technologies in this sector are empowering greater efficiency and more collaborative operating models that ultimately benefit the consumer.



The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

SupplyTech Breakthrough’s comprehensive evaluation includes categories such as Robotics, 3PL, E-commerce Logistics, Inventory Management, Last Mile & Delivery, Internet-of-Things, Sensors & Tracking, Data and Analytics, and more.

“With digitization taking hold and changing customer expectations, supply chain and logistics companies are facing unprecedented change - especially with challenges faced in warehousing and last-mile delivery,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “As the sector faces acute pressure to deliver a better service at ever-lower costs, and keep up with consumers used to lightening quick delivery, our 2024 crop of SupplyTech Breakthrough winners are addressing these pressures head-on with supply chain technology applications that are transforming our economy and society in real-time, right before our eyes. It’s an exciting time and our winners represent the best of the best – congratulations to our 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Award winners.”

The 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Award Winners include:

Conveyor & Sortation Systems

Automated Sortation System of the Year: FORTNA

Sortation System Innovation of the Year: OPEX® Corporation

Demand Planning & Forecasting

Demand Planning Solution of the Year: River Logic

Digital Freight Shipping

Digital Freight Audit Solution of the Year: fixefy

Data and Analytics

Overall Data Solution of the Year: Crisp



eCommerce Logistics

eCommerce Logistics Platform of the Year: ReverseLogix

Overall eCommerce Solution of the Year: 1MRobotics

Overall eCommerce Solution Provider of the Year: Flexport

Inventory Management

Inventory Management Platform of the Year: GAINS

IoT, Sensors and Asset Tracking

Asset Tracking Software of the Year: LocatorX

Supply Chain IoT Solution of the Year: Surgere

Last Mile & Delivery

Last Mile Company of the Year: OneRail

Last Mile Solution Provider of the Year: ORTEC

Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC)

AIDC Company of the Year: TEKLYNX

Warehousing

Smart Warehouse Solution of the Year: PLANCISE

Smart Warehousing Platform of the Year: Celona

Supply Chain Visibility (SCV)

SCV Solution Provider of the Year: BlueCargo

SCV Company of the Year: Loftware

Sourcing & Procurement

Sourcing Solution of the Year: Sleek Technologies

Material Handling

Material Handling Solution of the Year: Getac Technology Corporation

Material Handling Innovation of the Year: RovoFlex, TGW Logistics Group

Material Handling Company of the Year: Yale Lift Truck Technologies

Robotics

Robotics Innovation of the Year: ArcBest

Overall Robotics Company of the Year: Plus One Robotics

Logistics

3PL Solution of the Year: Enveyo

3PL Platform of the Year: Extensiv

3PL Innovation of the Year: Deposco

3PL Company of the Year: Echo Global Logistics

Overall Logistics Solution Provider of the Year: Bleckmann

Supply Chain Risk Management

Risk Management Solution of the Year: Resilinc

Risk Management Company of the Year: Apexanalytix

Industry Leadership

Logistics Innovation of the Year: Sheer Logistics

SupplyTech Startup of the Year: PorterLogic

SupplyTech Company CEO of the Year: Renee Krug, Transflo

Overall SupplyTech Innovation of the Year: Manhattan Associates

Overall SupplyTech Solution of the Year: GoBolt

