Supply Chain Technology Innovators Honored in 3rd Annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Program
Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes Standout Global Supply Chain and Logistics Technology
LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the global supply chain technology and logistics industry, today announced the results of the 3rd annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.
The $15.8B global supply chain and logistics sectors are experiencing massive changes, ushering in an era of opportunity for overhaul and transformation, with nearly 70 percent of supply chain and logistics companies turning to new technology to handle today’s complex and evolving supply chain market dynamics. Breakthrough technologies in this sector are empowering greater efficiency and more collaborative operating models that ultimately benefit the consumer.
The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
SupplyTech Breakthrough’s comprehensive evaluation includes categories such as Robotics, 3PL, E-commerce Logistics, Inventory Management, Last Mile & Delivery, Internet-of-Things, Sensors & Tracking, Data and Analytics, and more.
“With digitization taking hold and changing customer expectations, supply chain and logistics companies are facing unprecedented change - especially with challenges faced in warehousing and last-mile delivery,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “As the sector faces acute pressure to deliver a better service at ever-lower costs, and keep up with consumers used to lightening quick delivery, our 2024 crop of SupplyTech Breakthrough winners are addressing these pressures head-on with supply chain technology applications that are transforming our economy and society in real-time, right before our eyes. It’s an exciting time and our winners represent the best of the best – congratulations to our 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Award winners.”
The 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Award Winners include:
Conveyor & Sortation Systems
Automated Sortation System of the Year: FORTNA
Sortation System Innovation of the Year: OPEX® Corporation
Demand Planning & Forecasting
Demand Planning Solution of the Year: River Logic
Digital Freight Shipping
Digital Freight Audit Solution of the Year: fixefy
Data and Analytics
Overall Data Solution of the Year: Crisp
eCommerce Logistics
eCommerce Logistics Platform of the Year: ReverseLogix
Overall eCommerce Solution of the Year: 1MRobotics
Overall eCommerce Solution Provider of the Year: Flexport
Inventory Management
Inventory Management Platform of the Year: GAINS
IoT, Sensors and Asset Tracking
Asset Tracking Software of the Year: LocatorX
Supply Chain IoT Solution of the Year: Surgere
Last Mile & Delivery
Last Mile Company of the Year: OneRail
Last Mile Solution Provider of the Year: ORTEC
Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC)
AIDC Company of the Year: TEKLYNX
Warehousing
Smart Warehouse Solution of the Year: PLANCISE
Smart Warehousing Platform of the Year: Celona
Supply Chain Visibility (SCV)
SCV Solution Provider of the Year: BlueCargo
SCV Company of the Year: Loftware
Sourcing & Procurement
Sourcing Solution of the Year: Sleek Technologies
Material Handling
Material Handling Solution of the Year: Getac Technology Corporation
Material Handling Innovation of the Year: RovoFlex, TGW Logistics Group
Material Handling Company of the Year: Yale Lift Truck Technologies
Robotics
Robotics Innovation of the Year: ArcBest
Overall Robotics Company of the Year: Plus One Robotics
Logistics
3PL Solution of the Year: Enveyo
3PL Platform of the Year: Extensiv
3PL Innovation of the Year: Deposco
3PL Company of the Year: Echo Global Logistics
Overall Logistics Solution Provider of the Year: Bleckmann
Supply Chain Risk Management
Risk Management Solution of the Year: Resilinc
Risk Management Company of the Year: Apexanalytix
Industry Leadership
Logistics Innovation of the Year: Sheer Logistics
SupplyTech Startup of the Year: PorterLogic
SupplyTech Company CEO of the Year: Renee Krug, Transflo
Overall SupplyTech Innovation of the Year: Manhattan Associates
Overall SupplyTech Solution of the Year: GoBolt
