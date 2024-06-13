LifeSci Advisors Announces Appointment of Chris Howerton Ph.D.

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Advisors, an investor relations and corporate communications firm focused on the healthcare sector, today announces the appointment of Chris Howerton, Ph.D. as Director, IR Communications. This hire highlights the firm’s commitment to deepen its bench of thoroughly experienced senior leaders to help advise its investor relations clients.



“Chris is a valuable addition to our team, and we are pleased to have him join LifeSci Advisors. He has a strong background encompassing both sell side research and industry, and his perspective and guidance will be invaluable to our clients,” said Mike Rice, Founding Partner of LifeSci Advisors. “Our business is differentiated by the quality of our people and our adaptable and client-centric approach which facilitates deep long-term relationships and provides significant client value.”

“LifeSci Advisors is a leading investor relations firm with a reputation for high impact results and superior client service,” said Dr. Howerton. “I am delighted to join the well-recognized team at LifeSci and look forward to advising our healthcare clients and supporting the overall growth of the Company.”

Chris Howerton has 15 years’ experience working in the biotechnology sector, having served as a sell-side analyst, senior management at a public biotechnology firm and academic researcher. As a sell-side analyst at Jefferies he covered over 75 biotechnology and specialty pharma companies and participated in approximately 40 IPOs. At Assembly Biosciences, Chris founded and managed a discovery platform, leading a team of ~15 scientists and managed a multi-million-dollar partnership with Allergan (now part of AbbVie). Prior to that, he was an academic scientist and lecturer at both the University of Pennsylvania and Stanford University.

Chris holds a BS and MS in Animal Science, as well as a PhD in evolutionary biology, all from the University of California, Davis.

About LifeSci Advisors

LifeSci Advisors is the largest integrated investor relations firm in healthcare and the life sciences with global operations across North America, Europe, and Israel. With a presence in New York, Boston, San Francisco / Silicon Valley, Chicago, Charlotte, London, Geneva, Paris, Milan, and Tel-Aviv, LifeSci leverages global relationships and local knowledge in multiple territories around the world to provide high-value services for clients. The firm has an experienced team drawing from diverse Wall Street, scientific, and communications backgrounds to successfully plan and implement strategic programs for public and private life sciences companies of all sizes and stages.

