EUROPEAN CULINARY EXCELLENCE TAKES TO THE STAGE AT FOOD & WINE CLASSIC IN ASPEN
Culinary Excellence will be Showcased: D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano at Renowned Epicurean Event
I do believe the more we know about D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano, the more we value and appreciate them”ASPEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of a promotion program by the European Union, the renowned food and wine regions D.O. Cava and Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español are proud to announce their participation in the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen as part of the Grand Tastings held at the European Pavilion. They will showcase the finest Cavas and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano.
Event Details:
Where: 350 E Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611, United States
When: June 14, 2024, 11:00 AM - June 16, 2024, 2:30 PM
Featured Sparkling Wines from D.O. Cava: The Appellation of Origin will present a selection of Cavas de Guarda Superior with a minimum of 18 months in the bottle for the Cava de Guarda Superior Reserva and more than 30 months for the Guarda Superior Gran Reserva. Furthermore, all of the products from this category are 100% organic from vineyards of more than 10 years and vintage Cavas. Among the exceptional sparkling wines from D.O. Cava made by the traditional method, guests can savor a variety of Reserva and Gran Reserva Cavas known for their refined taste and elegance.
Featured Jamón from Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español: A range of all-natural Serrano hams celebrated for their quality and traditional curing methods and cured for up to 12 months to deliver a unique flavor. These premium Serrano hams are characterized by a delicate and rich taste, produced using time-honored techniques and ensuring each product meets high standards of taste and texture.
Special Campaign Ambassador: Doreen Colondres, a passionate chef and WSET Certified Wine Educator, will be at the event. Doreen is a well-known media personality, author, and founder of Vitis House School. She has dedicated her career to protecting and honoring culinary traditions and educating others on the joys of cooking and wine. Doreen's involvement will undoubtedly enhance the experience for all attendees. Doreen recently stated: "I am deeply honored to represent two products that pair very well and show my passion for tradition: Cava D.O. and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano. As a Chef and Wine Educator, my mission has always been to spread those rich stories behind the products we love. Especially now that we live in such a fast pace, it is crucial to pause and appreciate the things that are truly unique—unique because of their history, tradition, quality, and the time it takes to make them so special. I do believe the more we know about D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano, the more we value and appreciate them. Enjoying both will create a memorable time."
About the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen: This prestigious three-day event offers an unparalleled culinary experience, featuring cutting-edge brand activations. Renowned chefs, winemakers, and spirit experts gather to create a spectacular epicurean adventure. The event will bring together wine and food lovers from across the country, offering wine tastings, culinary demonstrations, seminars, dinners, and more. The Classic connects brands directly with an audience of at least 4,000 affluent consumers and industry decision-makers.
Foods & Wines and #AlimentosdeEspaña Tent: Foods and Wines will present premium products and innovative cuisine at the official Tent. From Friday (6/14) to Sunday (6/16), guests will enjoy:
• High-quality products, including wine and food samples, live cooking demonstrations, and seminars.
• Exclusive tastings presented by renowned sommeliers, featuring over 20 exhibitors showcasing wines from Designations of Origin.
• Continuous sampling of traditional foods such as Jamón ConsorcioSerrano, artisanal cheeses, chorizo, canned products, and more.
• Culinary experiences with dishes like Banderillas (pickle sticks), tapas, and pintxos.
Event Schedule:
Friday, June 14
• 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM: Private Grand Tasting (Grand Tasting Pavilion)
• 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM: Grand Tasting
• 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Seminar “Sustainable Spain” with Miles White & Femi Oyediran
• 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM: The Gant Grand Tasting (Grand Tasting Pavilion)
Saturday, June 15
• 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM: Private Grand Tasting (Grand Tasting Pavilion)
• 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM: Grand Tasting
• 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM: Grand Tasting (Grand Tasting Pavilion)
Sunday, June 16
• 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM: Private Grand Tasting
• 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM: Grand Tasting (Grand Tasting Pavilion)
Media inquiries should be directed to Rene Mandeville at rene@ivoice.agency or (917) 833-4735.
About D.O. Cava: D.O. Cava is a prestigious Denomination of Origin recognized for producing some of the world's finest sparkling wines. Cava is known for its exceptional quality and versatility, made using the traditional method, which involves secondary fermentation in the bottle. Cava is celebrated globally and exported to over 100 countries, making it one of the most exported sparkling wine in Europe. The regulatory body ensures rigorous standards are met to maintain the excellence and authenticity of Cava, allowing it to consistently rank among the best sparkling wines internationally.
About Consorcio Serrano: Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español is a distinguished association dedicated to promoting the highest quality Serrano ham. Established in 1990, this entity was formed to uphold the traditional methods and rigorous standards of Serrano ham production, ensuring that every piece meets strict quality criteria. The association represents a significant portion of Serrano ham industry, including many leading producers and exporters. The Jamón ConsorcioSerrano quality seal guarantees that consumers receive products that embody the rich heritage and exceptional taste of ahis institution aims to enhance global recognition and appruthentic Serrano ham. Through continuous efforts in promotion and education, teciation for this iconic product.
About Doreen Colondres: Doreen Colondres is a celebrated chef and wine educator, known for her vibrant approach to making cooking fun and accessible. As a WSET Certified Wine Educator and media personality, she is the creator of "The Kitchen Doesn’t Bite" brand and the author of the bestseller "La Cocina No Muerde." She founded Vitis House School, focusing on wine education, and serves as an ambassador for various national and international brands. Doreen's mission is to inspire people to view cooking as a joyful and healthy lifestyle choice. She splits her time between Miami and Raleigh, NC, sharing her passion for culinary traditions through various media platforms
