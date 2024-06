MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai Unveils Exciting June Offers

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai, the first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort on the Palm Jumeirah, is thrilled to announce a range of exclusive offers this June, ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation amidst stunning beachfront views.This summer, guests can enjoy a relaxing escape at The MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai with curated staycation experiences. Guests can relax and rejuvenate with access to the state-of-the-art gym and a variety of wellness activities, with prices starting at AED 549.The hotel, is offering culinary experiences that take guests on a healthy and nutritious journey with a variety of themed dining experiences that cater to every palate:Prepare for the Friday Night BBQ Bash: Every Friday, guests can enjoy a selection of flame-grilled favorites and refreshing beverages under the Dubai night sky.Kickstart the weekend with a guilt-free indulgence at the Recharge & Reset Detox Brunch: The brunch features wholesome, detoxifying dishes complemented by breathtaking views of Palm Jumeirah. Saturdays are for self-care – Reserve a table today!Embarking on a culinary adventure at The Captain's Table promises a unique dining experience. The Saturday seafood service offers an unparalleled experience with fresh catches, impeccable table service and a breathtaking buffet spread, A rich experience awaits.And finally, guests can treat themselves to a quintessential afternoon tea experience. Savour an assortment of delicate finger sandwiches, fluffy scones with clotted cream and exquisite pastries, all complemented by a selection of premium teas. The perfect escape for a relaxing afternoon (served everyday.)For more information and bookings, contact MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai by phone or WhatsApp +97150 213 3910 - subject to availability, limited time offer, terms and conditions apply.About MGallery The Retreat Palm DubaiThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options, and luxurious accommodations.