MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai Unveils Exciting June Offers
EINPresswire.com/ -- MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai, the first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort on the Palm Jumeirah, is thrilled to announce a range of exclusive offers this June, ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation amidst stunning beachfront views.
This summer, guests can enjoy a relaxing escape at The MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai with curated staycation experiences. Guests can relax and rejuvenate with access to the state-of-the-art gym and a variety of wellness activities, with prices starting at AED 549.
The hotel, is offering culinary experiences that take guests on a healthy and nutritious journey with a variety of themed dining experiences that cater to every palate:
Prepare for the Friday Night BBQ Bash: Every Friday, guests can enjoy a selection of flame-grilled favorites and refreshing beverages under the Dubai night sky.
Kickstart the weekend with a guilt-free indulgence at the Recharge & Reset Detox Brunch: The brunch features wholesome, detoxifying dishes complemented by breathtaking views of Palm Jumeirah. Saturdays are for self-care – Reserve a table today!
Embarking on a culinary adventure at The Captain's Table promises a unique dining experience. The Saturday seafood service offers an unparalleled experience with fresh catches, impeccable table service and a breathtaking buffet spread, A rich experience awaits.
And finally, guests can treat themselves to a quintessential afternoon tea experience. Savour an assortment of delicate finger sandwiches, fluffy scones with clotted cream and exquisite pastries, all complemented by a selection of premium teas. The perfect escape for a relaxing afternoon (served everyday.)
For more information and bookings, contact MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai by phone or WhatsApp +97150 213 3910 - subject to availability, limited time offer, terms and conditions apply.
About MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai
The Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options, and luxurious accommodations.
