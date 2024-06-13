Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Size in the 7MM is expected to grow by 2034, estimates DelveInsight

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection () market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Report

• In April 2024:- Locus Biosciences- A Phase 2, Double-blind, Randomized, Active-controlled Evaluation of the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of LBP-EC01 in the Treatment of Acute Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Caused by Drug Resistant E. Coli.

• In January 2024, Iterum Therapeutics announced positive topline results from its Phase III REASSURE (REnewed ASsessment of Sulopenem in uUTI caused by Resistant Enterobacterales) clinical trial comparing oral sulopenem (sulopenem etzadroxil combined with probenecid in a bilayer tablet) to oral AUGMENTIN (amoxicillin/clavulanate) in adult women with uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs).

• As per the data by (American Urological Association (AUA), Recurrent UTI may occur in women of any age, and there may be a genetic predisposition because some women are more likely to develop subsequent infections after the first episode of UTI.

• In the United States, the highest number of age specific cases were recorded for 30–49 years of age, i.e., ~3,300,000 cases in 2023. Followed by age group of 18–29 years and 50–69 years and least cases were recorded in ≥70 years age group.

• In the United States, the highest number of pathogen-specific cases were found of Uropathogenic Escherichia Coli (UPEC) type that were ~7,100,000 in 2023. These cases are expected to increase during study period 2020– 2034.

• The leading Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Iterum Therapeutics, Inmunotek, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Fimbrion Therapeutics, and others.

• Promising Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Therapies such as Gepotidacin, Nitrofurantoin, LBP-EC01 0.1 x IV dose, and others.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Overview

An uncomplicated urinary tract infection (UTI) is a common infection that occurs when bacteria, most often Escherichia coli (E. coli), enter the urinary tract and cause inflammation. The urinary tract includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra, but UTIs most commonly affect the lower urinary tract, which consists of the bladder (cystitis) and urethra (urethritis).

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Epidemiology Insights

• Total Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Occurrence-specific Cases

• Total Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Diagnosed Cases

• Total Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Age-specific Cases

• Total Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Pathogen-specific Cases

• Total Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Treated Cases (across lines)

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Insights

UTIs, often uncomplicated, vary in antibiotic prescription and duration based on factors like bacteria type and overall health. Previous treatment may prompt a different antibiotic due to bacterial resistance. Treatment involves pathogen identification, hydration, addressing obstructions or foreign bodies, and judicious antibiotic use, with specifics depending on infection site, host factors, and severity. Most antibiotics effectively clear bacteria from the urinary tract due to their high concentration in urine.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Drug Market

Advancements in understanding the mechanisms of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) are steering the development of new diagnostics and therapeutics. The market anticipates favorable growth, driven by rising UTI cases and the emergence of therapies specifically designed to effectively combat multi-drug resistant bacteria in uncomplicated UTIs, while minimizing adverse effects during the forecast period.

Scope of the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market

• Coverage- 7MM

• Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Companies- GlaxoSmithKline, Iterum Therapeutics, Inmunotek, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Fimbrion Therapeutics, and others.

• Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Therapies- Gepotidacin, Nitrofurantoin, LBP-EC01 0.1 x IV dose, and others.

• Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Dynamics: Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market drivers and Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Barriers

• Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Access and Reimbursement

