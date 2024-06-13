Firewall as a Service Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030: Fortinet, McAfee, SonicWall
Firewall as a Service Market
Stay up-to-date with Global Firewall as a Service Market Research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest survey on Firewall as a Service Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Firewall as a Service to better demonstrate competitive environment. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end-use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecasted till 2030. The outbreak of the latest scenario in Firewall as a Service market has made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in the value chain has made a serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and profiled in the study are Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (United States), Fortinet, Inc. (United States), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Juniper Networks, Inc. (United States), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (United States), McAfee, LLC (United States), SonicWall Inc. (United States), Zscaler, Inc. (United States), WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. (United States), Sophos Ltd. (United Kingdom), IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Forcepoint LLC (United States).
— Nidhi Bhawsar
Get Access to Statistical Data, Charts & Key Players Strategies
@ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-firewall-as-a-service-market?utm_source=Krati_EINnews&utm_id=Krati
Firewall as a Service Market Overview
Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) is a cloud-based cybersecurity solution that delivers firewall functionality as a service over the internet. Instead of deploying physical firewall appliances on-premises, organizations can subscribe to FWaaS offerings from cloud service providers or managed security service providers (MSSPs) to protect their networks and data.
Market Trends
●Shift towards Zero Trust Architecture
●Consolidation of Security Services
Market Drivers
●Remote Workforce
●Scalability and Flexibility
Market Opportunities:
●Cost Savings
●Advanced Threat Protection
Firewall as a Service Market Segmentation
Market Analysis by Types: Traffic monitoring and control, Compliance and audit management, Reporting and log management, Automation and orchestration, Security management, Managed services, Professional services, Others
Market Analysis by Applications: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
In February 2023, WatchGuard Technologies introduced the Firebox T25/T25-W, T45/T45-POE/T45-W-POE, and T85-POE tabletop firewall appliances. These new firewalls, powered by WatchGuard's Unified Security Platform architecture that offers advanced security and easy management via WatchGuard Cloud, are designed to offer the remote and distributed business environments required for better protection against network security threats.
Know more About Customization @: https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-firewall-as-a-service-market?utm_source=Krati_EINnews&utm_id=Krati
Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Firewall as a Service market report:
1. Why lots of Key players are not profiled in the Study?
--> The market study is surveyed by collecting data from various companies from Firewall as a Service industry, and the base for coverage is NAICS standards. However, the study is not limited to profiling only a few companies; connect with sales executives to get a customized list. The standard version of the research report is listed with players like Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (United States), Fortinet, Inc. (United States), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Juniper Networks, Inc. (United States), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (United States), McAfee, LLC (United States), SonicWall Inc. (United States), Zscaler, Inc. (United States), WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. (United States), Sophos Ltd. (United Kingdom), IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Forcepoint LLC (United States).
2. Does the Scope of the Market Study allow further Segmentation?
---> Yes, for a deep dive analysis add-on segmentation is applicable in a premium customized version of the report to better derive market values. The standard version of this report covers segmentation by Application [Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises ], by Type [Traffic monitoring and control, Compliance and audit management, Reporting and log management, Automation and orchestration, Security management, Managed services, Professional services, Others], and by regions [In North America, In Latin America, Europe, The Asia-pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), What are the main countries covered , The United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria & South Africa]
3. What level of granularity would the Country landscape cover?
---> In the premium version of the report, two-level of regional segmentations allow user to have access to a country-level break-up of market Size by revenue and volume*
* Wherever applicable
4. Does the Study also provide insights into macroeconomic factors?
---> Yes, the study also includes market factor analysis that includes macroeconomic factors, the inflationary cycle and its impact, and Russia-Ukraine war analysis and its effect on the value/supply chain.
For More Information Read Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-firewall-as-a-service-market
HTF MI provides customized studies specific to regional and country-level reports for the following areas.
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa.
• Europe: the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, etc.
Reasons to Buy
• Stay tuned with the latest and Firewall as a Service market research findings
• Identify segments with hidden growth potential for investment in Firewall as a Service
• Benchmark performance against key competitors
• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
• Facilitate decision-making based on historic and forecast trends of Firewall as a Service market
• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis
• Gain a global perspective on the development of the Firewall as a Service market
Check for Best Quote @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=9361?utm_source=Krati_EINnews&utm_id=Krati
Thanks for reading Firewall as a Service research article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like LATAM, North America, MENA, Southeast Asia, Europe, APAC or Country Specific reports such as Japan, United Kingdom, United States or China, etc
Nidhi Bhawsar
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited
+1 5075562445
email us here