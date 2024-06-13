Tactical UAV market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Tactical UAV Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by System (Communication, Surveillance, Propulsion, Others), by UAV Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary Wing), by Application (ISR, Target Acquisition, Combat Operations, Electronic Warfare) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The tactical UAV market was valued at US$5,542.3 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Increasing Military Modernization Initiatives Fuel Demand for Tactical UAVs in Developing Countries

Rising military modernization in developing nations drives demand for tactical UAVs. As countries prioritize defence upgrades, the market for advanced UAV systems expands. With their cost-effectiveness and versatility, tactical UAVs are sought for surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strikes. This trend creates lucrative opportunities for UAV manufacturers and technology firms. Strategic partnerships and tailored solutions are key to meeting the evolving needs of developing countries. As demand grows, the tactical UAV market thrives, poised for significant expansion in the global defence industry. Countries like China, India and Brazil are investing heavily in enhancing their surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat capabilities through advanced UAV technology. For instance, in March 2024, China unveiled new aerial cluster drone for swarm attacks. This new drone, similar to the consumer-grade DJI multirotor, can split into multiple smaller drones during flight, allowing for tactical flexibility and overwhelming potential adversaries. This innovation represents a strategic advantage in modern warfare, showcasing China's growing capabilities in UAV technology.

For instance, in December 2023, DRDO achieved a milestone by conducting a successful flight test of the indigenous High-Speed Flying Wing UAV, showcasing India's prowess in developing advanced unmanned aerial vehicles. This achievement signifies India's capability to land high-speed UAVs autonomously, without reliance on ground radar or human pilots. The test, conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka, highlights India's emergence as a key player in advanced defence technology, fostering self-reliance and innovation in critical defence sectors. Also, in August 2023, Brazil military authorities announced plans to invest US$11.3 billion on modernization of Brazil armed forces by procuring advanced weapons and equipment. These investments in military modernization not only enhance defence capabilities but also provide lucrative opportunities for UAV manufacturers and technology providers, driving robust market growth in developing countries.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Tactical UAV Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted Tactical UAV manufacturing, supply chains, and training activities, causing delays and affecting deployment readiness. However, the crisis increased demand for UAVs in pandemic response efforts, such as surveillance, enforcing lockdowns, and delivering medical supplies. This highlighted the UAVs' value in crisis management and disaster relief. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of autonomous technologies, driving innovation in UAV systems with enhanced autonomy and AI capabilities. This trend addresses challenges like social distancing and aligns with the growing emphasis on unmanned systems in modern warfare. Despite challenges, the Tactical UAV market is expected to grow as defence budgets rebound, prioritizing investments in unmanned capabilities for national security. Lessons learned from the pandemic emphasize the crucial role of Tactical UAVs in future crises and evolving security needs, sustaining demand for these assets.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing Demand for High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) UAVs

The demand for High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) UAVs is surging due to their unmatched endurance and versatile applications. These unmanned aircraft offer persistent surveillance, communication relay, and reconnaissance capabilities essential for border security, disaster management, and military operations. Technological advancements have made HALE UAVs more reliable, cost-effective, and compact, driving their adoption in both military and commercial sectors. Nations rely on them for intelligence gathering and real-time data, while industries utilize them for tasks like telecommunications and agriculture. As demand grows, further innovations are expected, promising to reshape industries and redefine operational capabilities.

The growing demand for high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) UAVs and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are expected to propel the market forward. For example, in February 2024, the United States approved the sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones to India, estimated at USD 3.99 billion. This acquisition will enhance India's capability to address present and future threats by enabling unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols in sea lanes of operation. Under the agreement, India will receive 31 High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs, with the Navy acquiring 15 SeaGuardian drones and the Army and Indian Air Force each obtaining eight of the land versions – SkyGuardian.

The Development of Advanced Electronic Warfare Capabilities

The rapid evolution of modern warfare has necessitated the development of advanced electronic warfare (EW) capabilities, owing to increasing complexity and digitization of military systems have made them vulnerable to electronic attacks. Adversaries seek to exploit these vulnerabilities to disrupt communications, jam radar systems, and interfere with command-and-control networks. As a result, nations are investing heavily in EW technologies to protect their assets and gain a strategic advantage on the battlefield.

Furthermore, the proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), particularly tactical UAVs, has intensified the need for advanced EW capabilities. Tactical UAVs play a crucial role in modern military operations, providing intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and even strike capabilities. The development of advanced electronic warfare capabilities, including radio, radar, and infrared signals, also contributes positively to the market. For instance, in 2023, the first test flight of the U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A Valkyrie alongside a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon indicates the increasing integration of highly autonomous and cost-effective unmanned air vehicles with traditional aircraft. This trend is particularly evident in Ukraine, where air superiority remains elusive even after prolonged conflict. Both sides heavily rely on unmanned systems, artillery, trenches, and electronic warfare to gain an edge. As a result, there is continuous development of new drones and electronic warfare systems, often in response to advancements by the opposing side.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Strategic Collaborations Drive Innovation and Growth in the Tactical UAV Market

Partnerships between governments, defence contractors, and technology firms in the tactical UAV sector present an opportunity for substantial innovation and development. Government involvement brings funding, regulatory support, and strategic direction, stimulating demand for advanced UAV technologies. Defence contractors, drawing on their expertise in design and manufacturing, ensure that UAVs meet military standards while integrating cutting-edge technologies. Additionally, their established relationships with government agencies facilitate the adoption of UAV solutions. For example, in March 2024, India made a substantial stride in enhancing its defence capabilities by acquiring 31 MQ-9B Predator drones from the United States. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in India-US defence relations, facilitated through a government-to-government transaction, with the Indian Defence Ministry overseeing the nearly $4 billion deal.

Competitive Landscape

AeroVironment, Inc., Airbus SE, Antonov, BlueBird Aerosystems LTD., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Leonardo SpA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, Safran S.A., Textron, Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Company. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, agreement, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 19 th may 2024, Thales Group collaborated with Skyfire Consulting, a prominent public safety UAS consulting group, to integrate the Skyfire SF2 into Vantis, North Dakota's system for facilitating advanced UAS operations. Thales selected the Skyfire SF2 due to its adaptability and payload-agnostic design, allowing thorough testing of advanced airspace management tools and air traffic systems.

may 2024, Thales Group collaborated with Skyfire Consulting, a prominent public safety UAS consulting group, to integrate the Skyfire SF2 into Vantis, North Dakota's system for facilitating advanced UAS operations. Thales selected the Skyfire SF2 due to its adaptability and payload-agnostic design, allowing thorough testing of advanced airspace management tools and air traffic systems. On 16th April 2024, BlueBird Aerosystems LTD.'s announced it planned to establish a drone production facility in Morocco is significant and aligns with the military cooperation agreement between Morocco and Israel signed in 2021. This agreement includes provisions for leveraging Israeli expertise to develop Morocco's military industry.

