Biochar Now LLC and AgriCap Group LLC Introduce Insured High Integrity Biochar Carbon Credits
Biochar Now LLC and AgriCap Group LLC Introduce Insured High Integrity Biochar Carbon Credits with custom structured insurance support from AXALOVELAND, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biochar Now LLC, in collaboration with AgriCap Group, LLC, announces the availability of insured high integrity biochar carbon credits for purchase. This innovative offering ensures the authenticity and reliability of carbon credits, providing peace of mind to buyers and investors in the carbon market through the launch of the "Insured Carbon" program.
Biochar Now LLC has received an ISCC Plus certification for utilizing sustainable wood in its patented process to produce high-quality biochar that produces high integrity carbon credits. The high integrity carbon credits created by biochar undergo rigorous validation and verification audits by accredited third-party auditors. The Biochar Now high integrity carbon credits are insured from creation through retirement to ensure the integrity of the carbon credit.
The "Insured Carbon" program, designed by AgriCap Group, LLC, includes a custom structured insurance program by AXA that protects the production of biochar carbon credits against major weather interruptions. This insurance program insures the creation of biochar carbon credits and the realness, additionality, permanence, and exclusivity of the verified carbon credits. The "Insured Carbon" program also provides insurance against devaluation, degradation, deterioration, or invalidation of a verified biochar carbon credit for the life of the carbon credit.
Biochar Now is now offering insured biochar carbon credits to interested parties, with full transparency of biochar carbon credit documentation tracked and recorded through a customized “Insured Carbon” IT administration system and blockchain integration designed and built by AgriCap Group, LLC and Independent Data Management, LLC.
About Biochar Now LLC
Biochar Now LLC. was founded in 2011 to initially create a market for non-merchantable timber created by the massive pine bark beetle infestation in Colorado. Each ton of biochar produced in Biochar Now’s patented biochar production technology sequesters over three tons of CO2. The company’s technology is currently operated in multiple biochar production facilities in the US and in Southeast Asia. Biochar Now is currently developing many additional biochar production sites throughout North America and around the world. The company is privately held and located in Loveland, Colorado. For more information, please visit www.biocharnow.com.
Source: Biochar Now LLC
James Gaspard
Biochar Now LLC
james.gaspard@biocharnow.com