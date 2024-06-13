Submit Release
仙境传说：破晓 (Ragnarok: Dawn, Tentative English Title) Received an ISBN from the Chinese Government

Seoul, South Korea, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that 仙境传说：破 (“Ragnarok: Dawn”, Tentative English Title), a fantasy action MMORPG game, received an ISBN by Chinese government disclosed on June 5, 2024.

The game is co-developed by Guangdong Xinghui Teamtop Interactive Entertainment Co.,Ltd. (“Teamtop Interactive”), a game developer and publisher in China. Gravity entered into an agreement with Teamtop Interactive granting them the right to use the Ragnarok IP to develop and distribute the game in China.

Ragnarok: Dawn marks the fourth issued ISBN for a Ragnarok title, followed by three titles: Ragnarok Origin in August 2023, Ragnarok X: Next Generation in December 2013, and Ragnarok Online in February 2024.

Ragnarok: Dawn is a Korean-style fantasy MMORPG that features major terrains, characters, and monsters from the Ragnarok universe, illustrated with warm tones to create a cartoon-like feel that reduces eye strain. In addition, the game simplifies combat operations with AI assistance, allowing for easier control.

Gravity said that “We are pleased that Ragnarok: Dawn obtained an ISBN. We are committed to preparing a high-quality game that players can enjoy at any time, ensuring excellent performance and success.”

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Shin Choi
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800


