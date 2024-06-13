Cyber Weapons Market Size To Worth USD 23.7 Billion By 2031 | CAGR Of 10.1%

Cyber Weapons Market

By end user, the corporate segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in need for infrastructure protection, significant rise in international conflicts, increase in expenditure for 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬 by government and commercial entities, development of cyber weapons as a military tool, rise in defense spending, and rise in demand for cyber weapons due to increased cybercrime and related problems drive the global cyber weapons market. However, the high cost of deployment of cyber weapons and technical difficulties in the deployment of effective cyber weapons hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the increase in the demand for defense intelligence and surveillance in military operations and rise in the presence of relevant digital equipment for cyber warfare will present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

The global cyber weapons market size was valued at $9.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $23.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Significant factors that impact the growth of the cyber weapons market comprises the rise in the need for infrastructure protection, advancements in technologies such as AI and ML, a significant rise in international conflicts, and an increase in expenditure for cyber weapons by government and commercial entities. However, factors such as the high cost of the development of cyber weapons and technical difficulties in the deployment of effective cyber weapons are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the rise in demand for defense intelligence and surveillance in military operations and the increase in presence of relevant digital equipment across cyber warfare are expected to create new growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

General Dynamics Corporation, FireEye Inc., BAE Systems plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab

The use of cyber weapons has grown significantly as the U.S. attempts to develop new tools and capacities for national security and defence. The National Security Agency (NSA) and Cyber Command are at the center of the American government's significant investments in the creation of cyberweapons. The development of cyber weapons has been fueled by both the rise in reliance on digital infrastructure and the threat of cyberattacks from other countries, criminal groups, and other entities. The U.S. government accessed crucial data from other countries using cyber weapons.

Based on end user, the government segment grabbed the highest share of nearly three-fifths of the global cyber weapon market size in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. The growth is attributed to increasing use of cyber weapon by governments for offensive cyber activities. However, the corporate segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the increase in adoption of cyber weapon by private businesses for corporate espionage.

Furthermore, cyberattacks in all their forms are currently a significant problem on a global scale. Cyber weapons are easy to use anywhere in the world, low risk, cheap, and very effective. This new category of weapons is available to many states, terrorist or extremist groups, non-state actors, and even private persons to strike public utilities. Cybercrime organizations efficiently produce cyber weapons to thwart or defend against such attacks. Together with nation-states and non-state groups, newcomers also possess unparalleled espionage and surveillance capabilities. They frequently act as the start of unlawful actions against public services that result in damage, interruption, and monetary gain. This is anticipated to fuel market expansion during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global cyber weapon market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is due to a rise in government fundings to maintain stability in cyberspace in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing use by the military and governments the region to weaken an adversary's capabilities through supply-chain manipulation, domestic political division, deterioration of trust in governmental institutions, theft of databases.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the offensive segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the communication network segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

