Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on POGOs as threat to national security

June 13, 2024

The assessment by Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro that POGOs pose a threat to national security reinforces our call for the immediate ban of POGOs from the country. As defense secretary, he possesses privileged information and intelligence that convinced him to make that statement.

In addition to the proliferation of heinous crimes associated with POGOs, the industry has raised serious national security concerns that must be addressed promptly and with strong political will.

Inuulit ko ang ating panawagan sa Pangulo na dinggin ang lumalakas na kahilingan ng karamihan sa ating mga kababayan at maraming sangay ng gobyerno na wakasan na ang pananatili ng mga POGO sa ating bansa.

