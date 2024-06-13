Gene Editing Market Set for 6.7% CAGR, Estimated to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2031

Gene Editing Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, “Gene Editing Market," The gene editing market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Gene editing, also known as genome editing, is a field of study that aims to modify genes in live animals in order to better understand gene function and create treatments for hereditary and acquired disorders. In many different types of cells and species, genome editing can be used to fix, introduce, or delete practically any DNA sequence. While DNA editing techniques have been around for decades, new ways have made it faster, cheaper, and more efficient. The revelation that a broken portion of DNA in a gene stimulates a cell's repair system to patch the split together led to the development of genome editing. Researchers can use genome editing to replicate the natural process of DNA repair. Zinc-finger nucleases (ZFNs), transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs), and meganucleases are advanced genome editing technologies based on proteins. Another approach is CRISPR/Cas9, which stands for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: Addgene, Precision Biosciences, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio, ThermoFischer Scientific Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Bio-Rad, Allele Biotech, GE Healthcare, OriGene Technologies



In gene editing market trends CRISPR/Cas9 is the most extensively used genome editor, and it's a great way to figure out how genes work. Because CRISPR/Cas9 is an RNA-based system, it can be tweaked more quickly and easily than protein-based systems, and it can target many locations. CRISPR was discovered as a result of fundamental research financed by the National Institutes of Health into how bacteria defend themselves against viruses. CRISPR/Cas9 changes a single base pair of DNA, vast chunks of chromosomes, or gene expression regulation by cutting a DNA sequence at a specified genetic region and deleting or inserting DNA sequences these are the factors growing the market in gene editing market forecast period.



The major factors that drive the growth of global gene editing market are increased R&D expenditure and growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, increase in private and public sector funding, rapid advancements in sequencing and Genome Editing technologies, non-labelling of gene-edited products such as Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), and applications in various drug discovery processes are some of the factors propelling personalized medicine forward. The promise for genome editing in the treatment of genetic abnormalities, infectious diseases, and cancer has been demonstrated in regions, including North America. Along with the benefits, there are growing worries about hazards and ethical difficulties of genome editing, which have an impact on the market. Off-target mutation development, environmental imbalance, and illicit genome editing are among the primary ethical concerns. The general public has an unfavorable attitude about gene editing. Several scientists have argued that genome editing should be banned or prohibited. This has put a lot of pressure on companies that work with genome editing, since they cannot locate eligible participants for clinical studies, which is slowing down innovation. As a result, it is posing a significant impediment to the expansion of the genomic testing business. Furthermore, the high cost of genomic equipment is a stumbling block for the genome editing market.



𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, the gene editing market analysis is bifurcated into zinc finger nucleases, transcription activator-like effector-based nucleases, crispr-cas9 gene editing, restriction enzymes, and others. The others segment is further classified into homing endonucleases or mega nucleases and antisense technology. The crispr-cas9 gene editing segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue of $1,522.25 million and is expected to grow the gene editing industry with the highest CAGR of 7.9%. Growth of the segment is attributed to its application for drug discovery and identifying cancer market.



𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the gene editing market share is segmented into gene editing, cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering, plant genetic engineering, drug development, and others. The others segment is further classified into bioenergy, diagnosis, cell and gene therapies, microorganisms genetic engineering, drug discovery, GMO (genetically modified organisms), vaccine development, and basic research. The gene editing segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue of $1,123.16 million and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.2%. Growth of the segment is attributed to surge in clinical diagnosis and medical research.



𝐁𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, the gene editing market size is fragmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic & government research institutes, and contract research organizations. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue of $2,311.49 million. In gene editing market size, growth of the largest growing segment is attributed to increase in funding in R&D for drug development and cancer treatments. Academic and government institutes are expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.



𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐞, in gene editing industry, North America accounted for more than 6.6% of the global market share in 2021 with largest revenue of $1,723.2 million, during the forecast period. This was attributed to surge in cases of cancer and genetic disorders. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, owing to surge in medical and clinical advancements.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By technology, the crispr-cas9 gene editing segment held the largest share in the global market in 2021.

• On the basis of application, the gene editing segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• By end user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest market share in 2021.

• Region-wise, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.



