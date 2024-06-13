Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,283 in the last 365 days.

Pulsar Invites Shareholders to Attend the OTC Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR & OTCQB:PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”) invites shareholders to view the Company’s new presentation at the OTC Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, details as follows:

When: 9:00AM (Eastern) on June 13, 2024

What: 20-minute presentation from the Company’s President, CEO and Director, Thomas Abraham-James, followed by a 10-minute question and answers session

Where: Subscribe and attend here

Entry: Complimentary

For more information, please see the Company’s previous announcement on March 20, 2024.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.
Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR and on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar’s portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, that has been drilled and flowed up to 14.5% helium, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, follow us on X https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.
“Thomas Abraham-James”
President, CEO and Director

Further Information:
Thomas Abraham-James President,
CEO and Director Pulsar Helium Inc.
connect@pulsarhelium.com
+ 1 (604) 599-0310

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


You just read:

Pulsar Invites Shareholders to Attend the OTC Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more