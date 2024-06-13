Glucose and Fructose Market to Surpass US$ 20.78 Billion with 4.3% CAGR by 2034
Humectant and Tooth-friendly Characteristics of Glucose and Fructose Driving Product Sales Worldwide: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its newly published analysis, reveals that the glucose and fructose market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 13.65 billion in 2024 and further expand at 4.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
Increasing inclination of more consumers to low-calorie sweeteners is projected to lead to the rising consumption of glucose and fructose. In addition, many individuals are becoming more health conscious. They are becoming aware of the adverse health impacts of high-calorie content present in sugar, which generally leads to chances of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.
Rise in the demand for glucose and fructose is attributed to their distinct attributes, including tooth-friendly properties, synergistic qualities as ingredients, humectant properties, resistance to crystallization, cost-effectiveness as substitutes, and ability to enhance flavor. Manufacturers in the bakery, confectionery, and beverage industries are exploring ways to keep eatables fresh for a longer duration. Therefore, they are inclined to use natural sweeteners, such as glucose and fructose, to maintain the freshness of products.
For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9860
Key Takeaways from Market Study
• Worldwide sales of glucose and fructose are estimated at US$ 13.65 billion in 2024.
• The global glucose and fructose market is forecasted to reach US$ 20.78 billion by the end of 2034.
• Global demand for glucose and fructose is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034.
• East Asia is projected to account for 25.2% share of the global market by the end of 2034.
• Demand for glucose and fructose in the United States is projected to increase at a 3.3% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 3.69 billion by the end of 2034.
• Bakeries are forecasted to account for 22.14% share of the global market by the end of 2034.
“Changing consumer preferences and dietary trends, a noteworthy shift to alternative sweeteners, and technological advancements in production and processing techniques are projected to boost demand for glucose and fructose,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Demand for Low-Calorie Food Products High in the United States
The United States is forecasted to account for 76.5% share of the North American market by the end of 2034. The majority of consumers in the country are looking for alternatives to sugar due to increasing health consciousness. They are working actively to adopt low-calorie food products instead of consuming unhealthy and junk food. In addition, rising incidences of lifestyle diseases, including obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes are forecasted to lead to a noteworthy shift to healthy food products, such as glucose and fructose.
Key Market Players
Some of the leading manufacturers of glucose and fructose are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Foodchem International Corporation, Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH, AGRABA Beteillgungs-AG, Belgosuc, Zukan, Galam Group, NOW Foods, Sinofi Ingredients, Hangzhou Focus Corporation, Roquette Freres S.A., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited, Penta Manufacturer, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Nordzucker AG, Cargill Incorporated, and Teros Starch & Sweeteners.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9860
Natural Sweeteners Drive Innovation in Food Preservation and Functional Beverages
Several industries, including bakery, confectionery, and beverages, are increasingly adopting natural options to extend the freshness of their products. Artificial preservatives fall short of meeting the expectations of health-conscious consumers. Glucose and fructose, due to their natural origins, are expected to play a crucial role in food preservation. They not only preserve food effectively but also ensure safety standards for a variety of food products.
Glucose is gaining popularity for its ability to bind water and reduce water activity, thereby inhibiting the growth of microorganisms and extending the shelf life of products like marmalade and jam. Similarly, fructose helps prolong the shelf life of various products.
The rising health consciousness among consumers is driving the demand for functional foods and beverages. More consumers are shifting from soft drinks to healthier alternatives. The enhanced flavor and nutritious properties of functional foods and beverages are appealing to health-conscious consumers.
The increased use of sweeteners as an energy source for patients with diabetes is due to their role in controlling the glycemic index. Additionally, glucose and fructose are used as flavor enhancers in various functional beverages, including ready-to-drink (RTD) teas, high-fiber drinks, and enhanced fruit drinks.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the glucose and fructose market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (glucose, fructose), form (powder, liquid), and end use (bakery, cereals & snacks, dairy & desserts, sauces & dressings, confectionery, functional food, beverages), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Glucose Management Supplement Market: The global glucose management supplement market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 9.7 billion in 2024 to US$ 17.5 billion by the end of 2034.
Glucose Syrup Market: The global glucose syrup market is valued at US$ 4.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 6.9 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a steady CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.
About Us:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Other