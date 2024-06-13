United Renewables Takes on Misinformation: The Power of Storytelling in the Fight Against Climate Change

Chris Caldwell United Renewables CEO sits down with Enda Brady to discuss Storytelling, Conspiracy theories, Misinformation, and climate change.

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a timely and thought-provoking conversation, United Renewables CEO Chris Caldwell sits down with renowned journalist Enda Brady to discuss the critical role of storytelling in combating climate change and fighting misinformation.

In this insightful episode of Conversations on Climate, available now on Apple Podcasts, Enda shares his expertise on how journalists can harness the power of storytelling to make complex scientific information accessible and engaging to a wide audience. He emphasises the importance of fact-based reporting and the role of journalists in holding those in power accountable.

"I'm not a big believer in all of these kind of conspiracy theories and fake news," said Enda Brady. "I think you know you should be able to trust what you're seeing on the TV, whether that is BBC, RTE, as we have in Ireland, Sky News, ITV, or TRT World. TRT World is my channel. You absolutely can trust these channels that when you turn them on you're watching the news and you're getting the facts.”

This conversation comes at a critical time, as the world grapples with the challenges of misinformation and conspiracy theories. Enda's insights offer a beacon of hope, showing how storytelling and facts can be used to amplify the message and inspire action on climate change.

"We are thrilled to have Enda Brady share his expertise on Conversations on Climate," said Chris Caldwell, United Renewables CEO. "His insights on the importance of trusted sources and fact-based reporting are a valuable resource in our fight against misinformation and climate change.”

This episode of Conversations on Climate is a must-listen for journalists, communicators, and anyone interested in learning more about the world around them.

Tune in to hear Enda's thoughts on the power of storytelling the facts in reporting on climate change, and discover how journalists can help save the planet.

Listen to the full episode here.

To discover more about the podcast and tune in to the latest episodes, visit the the podcast direct.

About United Renewables:

United Renewables is at the forefront of the renewable energy sector, dedicated to providing diverse green energy solutions, including solar, wind, hydro, and bioenergy. The company is committed to fostering sustainable futures, reducing global carbon footprints, and empowering businesses and communities through innovation and environmental stewardship.

About the Conversations on Climate Podcast:

United Renewables' Conversations on Climate podcast, now in its third season, offers enlightening insights on climate change. The podcast combines academic knowledge with practical industry experience, covering topics from leadership to green innovations.

For the latest episodes and updates, subscribe to the Conversations on Climate Channel on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Podbean, and Spotify.

Conversations on Climate Newsletter is published fortnight to keep you up to date on what’s happening in the world of climate. You can find all related articles here.

Contact Information:

Isabella Hawke – Sales and Marketing Consultant

United Renewables

Phone: +447624457139

Email: IIhawke@unitedrenewables.co.uk

Web: unitedrenewables.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ce25a09-663a-4927-8e8c-2de56bf0486c