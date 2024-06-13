Disaster Recovery Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Disaster Recovery Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The disaster recovery software market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $20.90 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%.” — The Business Research Company

June 13, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Disaster Recovery Software Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the disaster recovery software market size is predicted to reach $20.90 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%.

The growth in the disaster recovery software market is due to the increase in concern for data security among organizations. North America region is expected to hold the largest disaster recovery software market share. Major players in the disaster recovery software market include International Business Machines Corporation, VMware Inc., Veritas Technologies LLC, Veeam Software, Commvault Systems.

Disaster Recovery Software Market Segments

• By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

• By Application: Application Backup, Email Backup, Media Storage Backup

• By Vertical: Telecommunication And Information Technology (IT)-Enabled Services, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Media And Entertainment, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global disaster recovery software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Disaster recovery software refers to a specialized type of software designed to help organizations recover data, applications, and systems in the event of a disaster or disruptive event. This software is used to minimize downtime and data loss by facilitating the rapid recovery of critical IT infrastructure components.

