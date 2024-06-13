Global Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Digital Textile Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital textile printing inks market size is predicted to reach $3.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%.
The growth in the digital textile printing inks market is due to the expanding textile industry. Europe region is expected to hold the largest digital textile printing inks market share. Major players in the digital textile printing inks market include BASF SE, Ricoh Group, E.I.du pont de nemours company, Dover Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, JK Group, Brother Industries Ltd.
Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Segments
• By Ink Type: Reactive, Acid, Direct Disperse, Sublimation, Pigment
• By Printing Technology: Roll To Roll, Direct-To-Garment (DTG)
• By Application: Clothing Or Garments, Household, Technical Textiles, Display, Other Applications
• By End-Use Application: Fashion, Sportswear, Home Textiles, Soft Sinage
• By Geography: The global digital textile printing inks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Digital textile printing inks refer to specialized inks used for digital printing applications to directly transfer designs, patterns, or images onto a range of textile materials, such as cotton, polyester, silk, and their blends. These inks are formulated specifically for compatibility with digital printing equipment, such as inkjet printers adapted for textile printing.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Characteristics
3. Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Trends And Strategies
4. Digital Textile Printing Inks Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Size And Growth
……
27. Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
