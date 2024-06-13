Global Cloud Data Warehouse Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Cloud Data Warehouse Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Cloud Data Warehouse Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cloud data warehouse market size is predicted to reach $22.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%.

The growth in the cloud data warehouse market is due to the increasing number of IoT-connected devices. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cloud data warehouse market share. Major players in the cloud data warehouse market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation.

Cloud Data Warehouse Market Segments

• By Type: Enterprise DWaaS, Operational data storage

• By Deployment Model: Public cloud, Private Cloud

• By organization size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• By Application: Business Intelligence, Customer Analytics, Data Modernization, Operational Analytics, Predictive Analytics

• By Vertical: Energy and utilities, Government and public sector, Healthcare and life sciences, IT and ITes, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Retail and consumer goods, Telecommunications, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global cloud data warehouse market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A cloud data warehouse refers to a database stored in a public cloud that is optimized for scalable business intelligence (BI) and analytics. This is a centralized repository that stores and manages large volumes of structured and unstructured data in a cloud environment, enabling scalable analytics and data processing capabilities for businesses, data stores for efficient analytics, separation of storage and computing, data integration and management tools, scalable storage options, and enhanced security.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cloud Data Warehouse Market Characteristics

3. Cloud Data Warehouse Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cloud Data Warehouse Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cloud Data Warehouse Market Size And Growth

……

27. Cloud Data Warehouse Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cloud Data Warehouse Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

