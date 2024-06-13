Connected Logistics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Connected Logistics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Connected Logistics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the connected logistics market size is predicted to reach $48.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%.

The growth in the connected logistics market is due to the increasing exposure of IoT connecting devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest connected logistics market share. Major players in the connected logistics market include Microsoft Corporation, AT&T Inc., DHL International GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, FedEx Corporation, Huawei Technologies.

Connected Logistics Market Segments

• By Component: Hardware, Solutions, Services

• By Transportation: Roadways, Railways, Airways, Maritime

• By Application: Inventory Tracking, Optimized Warehousing, Real-Time Fleet Management, Predictive Maintenance, Cargo Integrity Monitoring, End-To-End Delivery Tracking, Other Applications

• By End-Use Industries: Automotive, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Oil And Gas, Food And Beverage, Aerospace And Defense, Manufacturing, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Retail And E-Commerce, Other End-Use Industries

• By Geography: The global connected logistics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Connected logistics refers to the integration of various technologies such as IoT sensors, data analytics, and cloud computing to optimize and streamline the processes involved in the transportation, storage, and distribution of goods. It enables real-time tracking, predictive maintenance, and efficient resource management throughout the supply chain network.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Connected Logistics Market Characteristics

3. Connected Logistics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Connected Logistics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Connected Logistics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Connected Logistics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Connected Logistics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

