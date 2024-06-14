Premier of "The Bikeriders" at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Slaughter Lane in Austin, TX – June 23, 2024
Glen Larson Law Injury Attorneys and its division, Biker Wolfpack Law, are thrilled to sponsor the highly anticipated movie premiere of "The Bikeriders,"AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glen Larson Law Injury Attorneys and its division, Biker Wolfpack Law, are thrilled to sponsor the highly anticipated movie premiere of "The Bikeriders," written and directed by Jeff Nichols and starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Tom Hardy. The premiere is on June 23, 2024, at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Slaughter Lane in Austin, Texas.
Join us for an unforgettable afternoon celebrating the release of "The Bikeriders," a film that captures the spirit and adventure of the motorcycle community. Attendees will enjoy red carpet-photos and have the opportunity to participate in a raffle featuring amazing prizes for those who bring their motorcycles.
Event Details:
Date: June 23, 2024
Time: 4 pm
Location: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Slaughter Lane, 5701 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78749
Website: www.bikerwolfpacklaw.com
Special Highlight:
Enter Biker Wolfpack Law’s motorcycle giveaway for a chance to win two tickets to the premiere.
Register to win at www.bikerwolfpacklaw.com, and don't miss out on this fantastic afternoon celebrating the motorcycle community and the art of cinema.
About Glen Larson Law Injury Attorneys and Biker Wolfpack Law
Biker Wolfpack Law, a Glen Larson Law Injury Attorneys division, focuses on motorcycle safety, advocacy, and legal protection for bikers in Texas. This community-driven initiative provides essential safety and legal information, authentic connections, and robust advocacy. Firm founder Glen Larson is the 2024 National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers (NAMIL) President. Established in 2019, NAMIL is dedicated and passionate about defending injured motorcyclists' rights.
Contact:
Glen Larson Law Injury Attorneys
www.glenlarsonlaw.com, www.bikerwolfpacklaw.com
Phone: (254) 970-0325
Email: marketing@glenlarsonlaw.com
Don't miss this exciting event – we look forward to seeing you there!
