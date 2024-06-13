Global Configuration Management Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Configuration Management Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Configuration Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the configuration management market size is predicted to reach $5.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%.

The growth in the configuration management market is due to the rising demand for cloud-based solutions. North America region is expected to hold the largest configuration management market share. Major players in the configuration management market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Cloud Platform, International Business Machine Corporation.

Configuration Management Market Segments

• By Component: Solution, Service, Enterprise Size

• By Module: Configuration Management Database (CMDB), Service Catalog, Service Definition, Other Modules

• 3) By Application: Managed Services, Professional Services

• By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And Consumer Goods, Transportation, Energy And Utility, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global configuration management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Configuration management refers to the systematic process of managing changes to a system or product throughout its lifecycle. This encompasses the identification, control, and tracking of configuration items (CIs), which are the components or elements that make up the system or product.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Configuration Management Market Characteristics

3. Configuration Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Configuration Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Configuration Management Market Size And Growth

……

27. Configuration Management Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Configuration Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

