Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The professional mobile radio (PMR) market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $44.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the professional mobile radio (pmr) market size is predicted to reach $44.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%.

The growth in the professional mobile radio (pmr) market is due to rising adoption for public safety. North America region is expected to hold the largest professional mobile radio (pmr) market share. Major players in the professional mobile radio (pmr) market include Airbus SE, Rostec, Ericsson, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Maxon America Inc., JVCKenwood Corporation.

Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) Market Segments

• By Frequency: 25 MHz–174 MHz (VHF), 450 MHz–512 MHz (UHF), 700 MHz And Above (SHF)

• By Technology: Digital, Analog

• By Application: Commercial, Public Safety

• By Geography: The global professional mobile radio (pmr) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Professional mobile radio (PMR) refers to a type of wireless communication system that is utilized by businesses and organizations to provide reliable and safe voice and data communication over radio frequencies, typically using handheld or vehicle-mounted radios. PMR systems offer two-way communication, allowing users to send and receive messages, to facilitate efficient and effective communication among users in various professional settings.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) Market Characteristics

3. Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) Market Size And Growth

……

27. Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

