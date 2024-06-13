Subscription & Billing Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Subscription & Billing Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Subscription & Billing Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow from $6.4 billion in 2023 to $7.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Subscription & Billing Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the subscription & billing management market size is predicted to reach $12.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.

The growth in the subscription & billing management market is due to the growing penetration of electronic media and devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest subscription & billing management market share. Major players in the subscription & billing management market include Zuora Inc., Aria Systems, Gotransverse, BillingPlatform, cleverbridge AG, SAP SE, Apttus Corporation, Oracle Corporation.

Subscription & Billing Management Market Segments

1. By Payment: Fixed, Variable

2. By Component: Software, Services

3. By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

4. By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

5. By Industry: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive And Transportation, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Building, Construction And Real Estate, Consumer Goods And Retail, Education, Energy And Utilities, Government And Public Sector, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Information Technology, Media And Entertainment, Telecommunication, Travel And Hospitality

6. By Geography: The global subscription & billing management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The subscription & billing management refers to providing subscription and billing management software and services to individual companies used to manage the complete customer’s journey from price setup to signing up for a product or paid service. The subscription and billing administration aids in trial management, credit assignment, refunds, and mid-cycle subscription modifications for subscribers.

