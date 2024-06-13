Global Automated Content Moderatio Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automated Content Moderation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Automated Content Moderatio Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automated content moderation market size is predicted to reach $2.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%.

The growth in the automated content moderation market is due to the increasing demand for social media. Europe region is expected to hold the largest automated content moderation market share. Major players in the automated content moderation market include Besedo, Open Access BPO, Viafoura, TaskUs, Appen Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Magellan Solutions, Cogito, Accenture PLC.

Automated Content Moderatio Market Segments

• By Type: Service, Software And Platform

• By Spending Area: In-House Spending, Outsourced

• By Vertical: Communication, Media, And Services, E-Commerce, Government, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global automated content moderation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automated content moderation (ACM) is the process of automatically reviewing, analyzing, and filtering user-generated information on digital platforms utilizing algorithms, machine learning techniques, and artificial intelligence. Automated content moderation enables digital platforms to manage and maintain a secure, courteous, and engaging online environment for their users while minimizing the need for manual intervention and human moderation efforts.

