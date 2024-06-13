Automatic Sliding Doors Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automatic Sliding Doors Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Automatic Sliding Doors Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automatic sliding doors market size is predicted to reach $3.10 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the automatic sliding doors market is due to the rise in the construction of healthcare facilities. North America region is expected to hold the largest automatic sliding doors market share. Major players in the automatic sliding doors market include Assa Abloy AB, Kone Oyj, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, Dormakaba Holding AG, Nabtesco Corporation, Rubrik Inc., Hormann KG Verkaufsgesellschaft.

Automatic Sliding Doors Market Segments

• By Product Type: Linear, Curved, Other Product Types

• By Opening Type: Single Sliding, Bi-Parting

• By Application: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

• By Geography: The global automatic sliding doors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automatic sliding doors refer to a type of entrance system that opens and closes automatically without manual operation. These doors feature sensors, motors, and control systems that detect individuals approaching or exiting, prompting the doors to open or close automatically to ensure smooth and convenient pedestrian access while bolstering security measures and optimizing energy consumption.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automatic Sliding Doors Market Characteristics

3. Automatic Sliding Doors Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automatic Sliding Doors Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automatic Sliding Doors Market Size And Growth

27. Automatic Sliding Doors Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automatic Sliding Doors Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

