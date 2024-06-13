Sourcing Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Sourcing Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Sourcing Software Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sourcing software market size is predicted to reach $17.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%.
The growth in the sourcing software market is due to the rise of remote work. North America region is expected to hold the largest sourcing software market share. Major players in the sourcing software market include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Workday Inc., GEP Corporation, Coupa Software Incorporated.
Sourcing Software Market Segments
By Type: On-premise, Cloud-based
By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprises
By End-User Industry: Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation And Logistics, Healthcare, Other End-User Industries
By Geography: The global sourcing software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Sourcing software refers to a specialized digital tool or platform designed to facilitate and optimize the process of procurement, including identifying, evaluating, selecting, and managing suppliers or vendors for goods and services needed by an organization. It aims to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness of procurement activities by providing organizations with tools and capabilities.
