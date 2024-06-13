Global Automatic Emergency Braking Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automatic Emergency Braking Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Automatic Emergency Braking Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automatic emergency braking market size is predicted to reach $63.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%.

The growth in the automatic emergency braking market is due to the rising number of road accidents. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automatic emergency braking market share. Major players in the automatic emergency braking market include Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW).

Automatic Emergency Braking Market Segments

• By Type: Forward Collision Warning, Dynamic Brake Support, Crash Imminent Braking

• By Brake: Disc, Drum

• By Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

• By Geography: The global automatic emergency braking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automatic emergency braking (AEB) refers to an advanced safety technology installed in vehicles that helps prevent or mitigate collisions by automatically applying the brakes if the system detects an imminent crash. AEB is designed to enhance driver safety and reduce the risk of accidents, particularly in situations where human reaction time may be insufficient to prevent a crash.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automatic Emergency Braking Market Characteristics

3. Automatic Emergency Braking Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automatic Emergency Braking Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automatic Emergency Braking Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automatic Emergency Braking Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automatic Emergency Braking Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

