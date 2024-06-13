Ballast Water Treatment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Ballast Water Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The ballast water treatment market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $505.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Ballast Water Treatment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ballast water treatment market size is predicted to reach $505.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.7%.

The growth in the ballast water treatment market is due to an increase in focus on conserving marine ecosystems from pollutants. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest ballast water treatment market share. Major players in the ballast water treatment market include Wärtsilä Corporation, Xylem Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Ecochlor Inc., Alfa Laval AB.

Ballast Water Treatment Market Segments

• By Technology: Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method, Chemical Method

• By Capacity: Less Than 1,500 m3, 1,500–5,000 m3, More Than 5,000 m3

• By Service: Installation And Calibration, Performance Measurement, Recommissioning

• By Ship Type: Container Ships, Dry Bulk Carriers, Tankers, General Cargos, Other Ship Types

• By Geography: The global ballast water treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ballast water treatment refers to the pumped-in to keep the ship working safely throughout the voyage. This approach minimizes stress on the hull, increases propulsion and maneuverability, and compensates for weight fluctuations due to cargo load levels and fuel and water consumption. The ballast water treatment is used to maintain safe operating conditions throughout a voyage.

