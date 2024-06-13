Gov. Justice to appoint Jeffrey Pack as Commissioner of West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today he will appoint Jeffrey Pack as Commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services, a cabinet-level position in the administration. Pack is currently the Commissioner for the Bureau for Social Services within the West Virginia Department of Human Services and will remain in the position until a replacement is hired. Pack will take over the Bureau of Senior Services following Commissioner Denise Worley’s departure for a private sector job in May. "Jeff has done truly remarkable work for West Virginia during his time as the Commissioner for Social Services, and our goal is for this transition to be as smooth as possible." Gov. Justice said. "Jeff's work ethic and dedication have been exemplary, and I cannot think of a better person to take over as Commissioner of Senior Services, because he's someone I can lean on when in need of advice. He's truly as trustworthy as it gets. I'm confident that Jeff will excel, and I look forward to the positive impact he'll make in this new position." Pack was appointed as the first Commissioner of the Bureau for Social Services on August 2, 2021. During his tenure, Commissioner Pack significantly improved the welfare system by increasing starting salaries for Child Protective Services (CPS) and Youth Services workers, reducing turnover rates among CPS staff, enhancing retention incentives, and developing comprehensive trauma response and mental health support for field staff. He also implemented and enhanced the Child Welfare Dashboard, providing greater transparency and accountability. Before becoming Commissioner of the Bureau for Social Services, Pack represented Raleigh County in the West Virginia House of Delegates. He was appointed to the House in January 2018 and subsequently elected for two terms. He was chair of the Health and Human Resources Committee and is an alumnus of Concord University. "Commissioner Pack has been an extraordinary asset to the West Virginia Department of Human Services, leading our Bureau for Social Services with extreme dedication and a profound commitment to improving the lives of West Virginia families," said Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. "His leadership has brought about significant positive changes, and his collaborative spirit has strengthened our initiatives. While we will miss his expertise and vision in this role, we are thrilled that he will continue to serve the people of West Virginia in his new capacity in the governor's office. We extend our deepest gratitude for his exceptional service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors." "I am deeply honored to have served as the first Commissioner for the Bureau for Social Services," said Jeff Pack, DoHS Bureau for Social Services Commissioner. "I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such passionate and committed professionals. Together, we have made a significant impact on the lives of West Virginia families, and I look forward to continuing to serve our community in my new role."