Automated Infrastructure Management System Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Automated Infrastructure Management System Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automated infrastructure management system market size is predicted to reach $4.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%.
The growth in the automated infrastructure management system market is due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing. North America region is expected to hold the largest automated infrastructure management system market share. Major players in the automated infrastructure management system market include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc.
Automated Infrastructure Management System Market Segments
• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services, Other Components
• By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premise Software
• By Enterprise Size: Large, Small And Medium Size
• By Application: Fault Identification, Process Control, Traceability, Energy Management, Asset Management, Monitoring And Incident Management, Automated Remediation, Real-Time Analytics
• By Industry Vertical: Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Other Industrial Verticals
• By Geography: The global automated infrastructure management system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An automated infrastructure management system refers to a comprehensive software and hardware solution that provides real-time monitoring, tracking, and management of physical IT infrastructure components, such as servers and cables, within a network environment. This system is used to improve troubleshooting, capacity planning, and overall network reliability.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Automated Infrastructure Management System Market Characteristics
3. Automated Infrastructure Management System Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automated Infrastructure Management System Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automated Infrastructure Management System Market Size And Growth
……
27. Automated Infrastructure Management System Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Automated Infrastructure Management System Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
