Smart Personal Safety And Security Device Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Smart Personal Safety And Security Device Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Smart Personal Safety And Security Device Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the smart personal safety and security device market size is predicted to reach $9.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.
The growth in the smart personal safety and security device market is due to the rising crime rate. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart personal safety and security device market share. Major players in the smart personal safety and security device market include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Smart Personal Safety And Security Device Market Segments
•By Type: Smart Personal Security, Smart Personal Safety
•By Technology: Networking, Positioning, Sensor, Speech Recognition
•By End User: Consumers, Defense, Factories, BFSI, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Other End-Users
•By Geography: The global smart personal safety and security device market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Smart personal safety and security devices refer to devices that are connected to the internet for remote monitoring and are crafted to elevate user safety. These devices are used to track various health metrics, such as heart rate, body temperature, and steps taken.
