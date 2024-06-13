Narendra Kini Joins HelloGard Robotics and vCare Companion Advisory Boards

Dr. Narendra Kini

Dr. Narendra Kini joins HelloGard Robotics and vCare Companion boards, leveraging his vast healthcare experience to advance Gen AI and robotics in healthcare.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HelloGard Robotics and vCare Companion are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Narendra Kini to their advisory boards. Dr. Kini is a distinguished physician executive with a remarkable career marked by leadership in operations and technology within the healthcare sector, driving efficiency and digitization of healthcare enterprises.

Dr. Kini’s extensive experience includes serving as the Chief Medical Officer at CDR Maguire, where he successfully set up and managed four field hospitals and numerous COVID-19 testing and immunization clinics. His leadership during the pandemic extended to opening a large clinic in Miami, providing critical healthcare services to refugees. Prior to this, Dr. Kini founded Kiniconsult, a consultancy focused on digital health innovation, advising and investing in companies that enhance healthcare efficiency, safety, and quality.

As the CEO of Miami Children’s Hospital from 2008 to 2019, Dr. Kini led a significant transformation, expanding the hospital from one to twenty-one outpatient centers and increasing revenues from $330 million to over $1 billion. His tenure was marked by numerous technological and clinical innovations, including the development of the first health system incubator focused on digital health.

Dr. Kini also served as the Chief Medical Officer for Trinity Health, where he oversaw clinical operations for a $5 billion, 45-hospital system. He led the implementation of a $1 billion electronic medical record (EMR) system and created a digital hospital template. At GE Medical Systems Information Technologies, Dr. Kini was instrumental in developing an integrated enterprise platform and teaching healthcare executives Six Sigma, LEAN, and operating cycle methodologies.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Kini held leadership roles at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, including Vice President of Operations and Attending Doctor in the ER. He managed clinical operations with a $150 million budget and 600 full-time employees, significantly improving patient satisfaction through the implementation of new technologies and metrics.

Dr. Kini holds an M.B.B.S. from the University of Lagos, an MSHA from the University of Alabama Birmingham, and completed his Pediatrics Residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Narendra Kini to our advisory boards,” said Sanjeev Shetty, co-founder of HelloGard Robotics and vCare Companion. “His vast experience and network globally in healthcare management and his innovative approach to integrating technology with clinical practice will be instrumental in guiding our efforts to revolutionize our healthcare strategy through robotics and generative A.I. using large language models for the Care Companion Robot, ‘CC’ " said Jonathan McCoy, CEO and co-founder of vCare Companion.

Dr. Kini shared his enthusiasm about joining the team: “I am thrilled to be part of HelloGard and vCare Companion; companies at the forefront of the application of Gen AI and robotics to drive healthcare innovation. I look forward to contributing to the development of advanced robotic solutions that can improve patient care and operational efficiency in healthcare settings.”

Dr. Kini’s profound expertise in healthcare management and his innovative approach to healthcare delivery will be invaluable to HelloGard and vCare Companion as the companies continue to revolutionize healthcare through cutting-edge Gen AI and robotic technology. His role on the advisory boards will be crucial in guiding the integration of advanced medical and digital technologies into robotic solutions based on Gen AI, ensuring these innovations align with clinical needs and improve patient outcomes. Dr. Kini’s extensive experience with healthcare digitization and operational efficiency will help develop more effective, efficient, and user-friendly robotic systems tailored to the demands of modern healthcare environments.

