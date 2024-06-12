Senate Bill 1256 Printer's Number 1735
PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1735
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1256
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY STREET, FONTANA, HUGHES, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI AND
KEARNEY, JUNE 12, 2024
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 12, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in preliminary provisions, further providing for
definitions; in qualifications of electors, further providing
for rules for determining residence; in voting by qualified
absentee electors, further providing for qualified absentee
electors and providing for voting by absentee electors in
correctional institutions; and imposing duties on the
Department of State.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 102(w)(14) and the last paragraph of
subsection (w) of the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320),
known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, are amended, the
subsection is amended by adding a paragraph and the section is
amended by adding subsections to read:
Section 102. Definitions.--The following words, when used in
