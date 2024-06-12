Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,466 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1256 Printer's Number 1735

PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1735

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1256

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY STREET, FONTANA, HUGHES, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI AND

KEARNEY, JUNE 12, 2024

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 12, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in preliminary provisions, further providing for

definitions; in qualifications of electors, further providing

for rules for determining residence; in voting by qualified

absentee electors, further providing for qualified absentee

electors and providing for voting by absentee electors in

correctional institutions; and imposing duties on the

Department of State.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 102(w)(14) and the last paragraph of

subsection (w) of the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320),

known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, are amended, the

subsection is amended by adding a paragraph and the section is

amended by adding subsections to read:

Section 102. Definitions.--The following words, when used in

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

You just read:

Senate Bill 1256 Printer's Number 1735

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more